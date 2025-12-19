2025 in photos: How St. Louis was shaken — and shaped — by turmoil, resistance and community

There are moments in life that test your resilience — 2025 had plenty.

Parents mourned the loss of a child while others remained on their quest to keep their late loved ones’ legacies alive . A devastating tornado tore through the city, displacing thousands and reshaping entire neighborhoods mere months after tornadoes hit Rolla and north St. Louis County .

Unprecedented political action — including a government shutdown — left residents in the lurch, while immigrants watched their hopes for stability and belonging get placed on hold by state and federal policies.

Through it all, these photographs bear witness.

They document moments of tension and upheaval, but also moments of whimsy, joy and wonder that endure. We welcomed mermaids to St. Louis. High school students in Rolla gave us the “ razzle dazzle .” The passion behind the beautiful game came to our biggest pitch.

Despite the uncertainty of the past year, one thing is certain: While the St. Louis region was shaken, it was not defeated. The story of 2025 is one of neighbors banding together — clearing debris, coordinating mutual aid and extending a helping hand when it is needed the most.

St. Louis is weathering the storm, together.

— Brian Munoz, STLPR Visuals Editor

(Photo above: Miguel Marquez, 57, throws his hands in the air while marching with roughly 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump’s mass-deportation plans on Feb. 1, in downtown St. Louis. The protest came weeks after the administration outlined an aggressive enforcement strategy that drew nationwide criticism from immigrant-rights groups. Photo by: Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Crew members with the 2025 PNC Bank hot air balloon maneuver 90,000 cubic feet of fabric as it inflates during a test run for the 53rd Great Forest Park Balloon Race outside the O’Fallon YMCA on Thursday, Sept. 18., in O’Fallon, Missouri. “We started crewing, and my wife wanted to get our own balloon, and I said go ahead,” said Scott Wooge, a crew member from south St. Louis County. He and his wife, Dr. Cynthia Wooge, have been ballooning for decades. “Both of us are now retired, so we’re a little more flexible, and we enjoy doing it.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Anita Washington weeps as she mourns the death of her son, Samuel Hayes Jr., during a funeral service at Layne Renaissance Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 21, in Jennings. Washington has since filed a wrongful‑death lawsuit against the city, several corrections officers, nurses and the jail’s medical‑care provider, alleging neglect and failure to monitor Hayes after he was restrained at St. Louis City Justice Center. Criminal justice reform advocates have said St. Louis’ jail is one of the deadliest in the Midwest, and 21 detainees have died at the jail since 2020. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sumner High School junior Mkyh Stroub waits outside Stevens Middle School during the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 18, in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Stroub and his classmates were moved to the middle school after a deadly EF3 tornado ripped through St. Louis last May, severely damaging the historic Sumner building, which taught the likes of world-renowned musicians Tina Turner and Chuck Berry. Six months later, the damage to St. Louis’ historically Black neighborhoods can be seen — and felt — as residents attempt to grapple with the federal government’s wish to dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Clementine, of St. Louis’ Northampton neighborhood, and Clarice, of Barnhart, Missouri, both 4.5-month-old English bulldogs, strut their stuff during the 46th Annual Purina Pet Parade on Sunday, Feb. 23, in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood. The city’s annual event is billed as one of the world’s largest pet parades and serves as a fundraiser for local animal welfare organizations. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jet, a 4-month-old Asian elephant, tests his balance as he attempts to hoist himself over a log during a behind-the-scenes tour of Elephant Woods on Tuesday, April 1, at the St. Louis Zoo. Born in Nov. 2024, Jet is the first Asian elephant calf born through artificial insemination in St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Monica Cazares, 20, of Collinsville, blows a kiss to a horse on Thursday, March 6, at Fairmount Park. The Metro East racetrack prepared for its 100th season under new ownership, which has begun a $100 million renovation including a temporary casino, restaurant, upgraded track, and infield concert venue, aiming to ensure Fairmount Park thrives for the next century. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ray Vandiver, St. Louis Science Center president and CEO, who earned a doctorate in physics from Missouri S&T, stands next to the center’s iconic animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex on Friday, April 11, at the center in the city’s Kings Oak neighborhood. Vandiver, a St. Louis native, said “it was sort of a ‘pinch me, I’m dreaming’ moment” returning to the museum where his love of science began. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio From left: St. Louis Public Radio's Chad Davis, Elaine Cha and food critic Cheryl Baehr pose with fried chicken ahead of their "St. Louis On The Air "segment on Thursday, July 3. The July show explored St. Louisans’ favorite fried chicken spots, including gas station Krispy Krunchy to generational favorites like Castelli’s Moonlight Restaurant in Alton.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps, of Casper, Wyoming, perform their show "The Final Sunset" at Belleville West High School on Tuesday, July 22, in Belleville. Drum corps is an elite and high-octane version of marching band that blends art and sport. At its highest level, “marching music’s major league” is a multimillion-dollar activity that features college-age performers from around the world. They spend their summers traveling the country on buses, sleeping on gym floors and chasing a perfect 12-minute show — all for a shot at the world championship. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio G-Eazy performs during his Helium Tour on Monday, April 14, at The Pageant in St. Louis. The rapper brought his high-energy show to the city as part of his nationwide tour. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bobby “Homegrown” Thornton smokes a blunt during Pot Chef’s Ultimate Infused Showdown at Handlebar on Saturday, April 19, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The competition highlights the growing cannabis industry in Missouri, which has generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales since recreational use was legalized in 2023. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio John Matthews, co-founder of Pappy’s Smokehouse, walks out of his Midtown St. Louis restaurant on Wednesday, Aug. 13, after a cave-in formed on the street leading to the parking lot, temporarily closing the business. The nearly 15-foot hole, caused by a collapsed sewer line after a delivery truck drove over it, is part of a series of street cave-ins across St. Louis linked to the city's crumbling underground infrastructure. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public ERadio Sean Schierbecker, right, clears snow in front of his brother-in-law’s home alongside his wife, Abi Ohlms, on Arsenal Street on Monday, Jan. 6, in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood, after a winter storm blanketed the region. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio A.D. Davis, of Grand Cane, Louisiana, wrestles a steer to the ground during a round of the Southeastern Rodeo Association’s Black Rodeo on Saturday, June 21, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis’ Midtown neighborhood. SERA was founded 12 years ago with the goal to highlight the Black cowboy experience in major cities like St. Louis and Chicago — communities that don’t see much rodeo action. Davis took first place in the event with a time of 20.52 seconds. “It was probably one of the roughest steers I have run at a rodeo in my life,” he said. “But it paid off, so I mean, just never give up.” (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Queen Bee Blooms’ Elizabeth "Luli" Fichter looks over a viburnum plicatum plant on Wednesday, April 16, at Kuhs Estate & Farm in north St. Louis County. Fichter has spent nearly two decades cultivating locally grown, seasonal flowers on her family’s Spanish Lake farm as florists and consumers seek U.S.-grown blooms amid President Trump's trising tariffs on imported flowers. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company’s Greg Bates, left, and Fosterburg Water District manager Mark Voumard stand at the site where two to five new water wells will be built on Thursday, July 17, in Fieldon, Illinois. The wells are part of a regional effort by several small water districts to gain local control of water rates and infrastructure, reducing reliance on corporate entities like Illinois American Water. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Payton Mitchell, 9, right, reacts as a water splashes her face while she and her sister, Sophia Noah, 10, left, run hand in hand through the Citygarden Sculpture Park splash pad on Wednesday, July 9, in downtown St. Louis. The water offered relief as afternoon temperatures reached the mid-90s. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Mermaid Lenisa Ann LaCourse waves to 1-year-old Patrick McCracken and his mother, Gia McCracken, during a test dive at the St. Louis Aquarium's Shark Canyon at Union Station on Tuesday, July 1, in the city’s Downtown West neighborhood. It marked the first time the aquarium has hosted mermaids as part of its “Summer of the Shark” campaign to attract new audiences. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Darnell Collier, 31, Brandon Jones Sr., 37, and Caylen Gordon, 31, react as another detainee speaks about his experience with the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment at the City Justice Center on Friday, March 21, in downtown St. Louis. SLATE recently rebooted the program to help detainees access education, job training and other resources to support successful reintegration into the community after release. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Martinez Billingsly, right, helps Darrain Bowdry, left, adjust his shirt collar while being fitted for a suit on Friday, July 25, in St. Charles ahead of the Connections to Success graduation. The two-week program helps participants, including those re-entering society from prison or seeking a life reset, build skills for employment and personal growth through hands-on activities, professional coaching, and mentorship. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Nahed Chapman New American Academy English teacher Dawna McClain, right, and Building Learning Associate Jessica Shields react as district staff recommend restructuring the program for immigrant children from two years to one during a St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, March 11, at district headquarters in downtown St. Louis. Dozens of Nahed Chapman staff and supporters had rallied to advocate for the program, which serves recently arrived immigrant and refugee students with low English proficiency, raising concerns about how the change could impact students’ academic success. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Susan Martin stands outside her home Tuesday, Dec. 9, in O’Fallon, Missouri. She is raising alarms about unsafe conditions at the St. Louis County Jail after receiving reports from her son, Christian Martin, who is currently detained at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton. An American Correctional Association inspection and St. Louis County Council meetings highlighted the poor conditions at the 14-story facility in recent months. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A man experiencing homelessness pauses outside an abandoned TGI Fridays on Monday, March 31, in downtown St. Louis. Earlier this month, local advocates and officials warned that the Trump administration's cuts to permanent supportive housing programs could put thousands of St. Louisans at risk. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lindsey Ladness, of Cedar Hill, tickles her 2-year-old niece, Addy, while bouncing on a trampoline at We Rock the Spectrum on Monday, Oct. 6, in Fenton. The inclusive children’s gym, owned by Lyla Novakowski, offers sensory-friendly play spaces for kids of all abilities and provides a space for autistic children amid national attention and controversial remarks about autism by President Donald Trump. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jackson Brandon, a junior at Christian Brothers College High School, takes a selfie with Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny “G” Gorelick on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the school in Town and Country. Gorelick, in town to perform that night at The Factory, stopped by the school to donate a signed soprano saxophone for a fundraiser and offer advice to budding student musicians. "The main thing I wanted to get across to them was that it takes a long time to get really good at something," the 69-year-old said. "It's worth it if it's what you really want to do."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Rev. Rodrick K. Burton, left, is embraced by Laticia Mack, operations manager for ABM Aviation, as Deacon Maurice “Moe” Milne reacts at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 4, in north St. Louis County. Milne is one of 12 volunteer chaplains with St. Louis Lambert International Airport Interfaith Chaplaincy. “We do everything, body, mind and spirit,” said the deputy airport chaplain. “We're really a ministry of presence, so that if people have anxiety, they call us.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Audrey Smith (Velma Kelly) and Owen Sanchez (Billy Flynn) perform “We Both Reached For The Gun” during a dress rehearsal of "Chicago" at Rolla High School on Tuesday, May 6. The rehearsal comes after the original opening night in March was cut short when a tornado damaged the middle school auditorium. “It was going great, and then I was getting up to the last words of the song and then hear someone yells, ‘Stop,’ in the back,” said Sanchez, who played the fast-talking lawyer who specializes in getting women who murder their lovers an acquittal. “I'm like ‘Man, I didn't actually expect this to be stopped.’” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Ben Denly, Ben Jarchow, Zakaryya Osman and Alex Carr hype up the crowd as the Drake Bulldogs are introduced during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 9, in downtown St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs forward Cam Manyawu (1) dunks the ball during the Missouri Valley Conference championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 9, in downtown St. Louis. The Bulldogs went on to win the title, claiming their third consecutive Missouri Valley Conference championship and NCAA Men's March Madness appearance. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

‎

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright signs autographs after making a surprise appearance on the mound during a sold out banana ball game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals on Friday, July 18, at Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. This isn't what you would typically see from the St. Louis Cardinals — it's banana ball, a fast-paced, offbeat version of baseball created by the Savannah Bananas. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours (63) before the start of a game against the Utah Mammoth in the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in downtown St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Todd and Amy Sanford, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, kiss after Western Michigan scores another goal during the NCAA men’s ice hockey championship game at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, April 12, in downtown St. Louis. The top-seeded Broncos defeated Boston University, 6-2, capturing the program’s first-ever national title and clinching a historic moment to the Kalamazoo hockey community. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Western Michigan Broncos celebrate after defeating the Boston University Terriers, 6-2, during the NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, April 12, in downtown St. Louis. “That means the world to us,” said forward Alex Bump of the fans in attendance. “The support we've gotten the whole year from the students down — it's been incredible.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Guatemala fans react after a team goal during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at Energizer Park on Wednesday, July 2, in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. The U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Guatemala, 2-1, in front of 22,423 fans to advance to the Gold Cup final, while the Guatemalan squad capped one of its deepest tournament runs in history. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Curt Walker, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, cheers on the United States during the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Guatemala on Wednesday, July 2, at Energizer Park in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. The U.S. won, 2-1, securing a spot in the Gold Cup final against Mexico. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Reagan Wilbret, a 9-year-old member of Boy Scouts Pack 743, helps carry a giant American flag alongside other Boy and Cub Scouts at the start of the Ferguson Fourth of July parade on Friday, July 4, along Florissant Road. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Minnesota resident Bri Brehm, right, lights her sparkler using Jennifer Brehm’s already lit sparkler as they wait for the firework show at the Gateway National Park on Friday, July 4, in downtown St. Louis.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Spectators watch and take photos of the Fourth of July firework show at the Gateway National Park on Friday, July 4, in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands gather as fireworks light up the sky behind the Gateway Arch on Friday, July 4, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Political turnover and turmoil

This year brought new levels of political action.

St. Louis Public Radio documented President Donald Trump’s rise to power in Washington, Mayor Cara Spencer’s bitter fight to unseat former Mayor Tishaura Jones and unprecedented levels of legislative action in Jefferson City after Republican infighting stunted such moves in the past.

The Missouri statehouse overturned voter-backed provisions requiring paid sick and medical leave and advanced a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2026 ballot that would repeal abortion rights protections approved by voters in 2024.

In their place, the proposal would impose strict limits on the procedure, allowing abortions only in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the pregnant person. The measure would also enshrine a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in the state constitution.

Those moves were followed by a series of extraordinary legislative sessions in which Republicans also pushed measures to curb the initiative petition process and redraw Missouri’s congressional maps to favor the GOP, at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Lawsuits are pending against many of the legislature’s measures.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Brandon Reil, 26, of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, stands for a portrait while waiting in line for a rally marking President Donald Trump’s second inauguration at Capital One Arena on Monday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C. “We need the wars ended. Hundreds of thousands and millions of innocent people are dying, so I trust Trump to get that done,” he said. “I think Robert F. Kennedy — the Make America Healthy Again [campaign is] important right now. Our health is 70% of us are obese as Americans and we need to take our health more seriously.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / NPR Dennis Alan, of Elgin, Illinois, impersonates former President Donald Trump during the pomp and circumstance marking the president’s second inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands march in downtown St. Louis to protest the Trump administration’s agenda during the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, June 14. The nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations drew crowds in all 50 states, with thousands turning out in the St. Louis area to voice opposition to perceived executive overreach, immigration policies and cuts to federal programs, part of a coordinated day of action against the Trump administration’s policies. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio John Bowman, NAACP St. Louis president and a candidate for Missouri’s 14th Senate District, rallies with Kaldi’s Coffee workers as they announce their intent to unionize with Unite Here Local 74 outside Kaldi’s headquarters and roastery on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer attempts to grapple the wrist of an anti-Israel demonstrator at the conclusion of a town hall held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in downtown St. Louis. The event was marked tense exchanges and physical scuffles involving plainclothes security and police, though no arrests were made. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, speaks while being heckled by demonstrators during a town hall meeting at The Post Building on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in downtown St. Louis. Bell’s first in-person town hall drew roughly 300 people and was marked by contentious interruptions from protesters critical of his support for Israel. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Abide in Love’s Lucy Behrendt speaks about the challenges immigrants without legal status face while detained in Phelps County Jail during an organization meeting on Monday, June 16, at Hoppers Pub in Rolla. The volunteer group works to provide care packages, funds for phone and messaging accounts, and other basic necessities to ICE detainees, helping bridge language barriers and provide support amid the Trump administration’s ongoing mass deportation efforts. “Trying to figure out how to buy underwear for someone I’ve never met through a prison commissary is definitely something I never thought I’d do,” said Behrendt. “But I know it is a little thing that can make a big difference.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Julia Rendleman / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Michelle Cook, 56, of Kennett hugs Feki Ramadani at John’s Waffle and Pancake House Thursday, May 22, in Kennett, Missouri. The embrace comes amid the community’s support for beloved waitress Ming Li “Carol” Hui, who worked at John’s until she was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a routine check-in. “I voted for Donald Trump, and I feel like I made the best decision for the economy, but I believed him that he was going to take hardened criminals but they took Carol … it made me think a lot about it ... what happened to the hardened criminals? I look at Trump differently when I see him on TV,” Cook said with tears in her eyes. Cook, a regular at John’s said she donated to the restaurant’s fundraiser for Carol. (Julia Rendleman / Special to St. Louis Public Radio)

LYLEE GIBBS Lucy Garzón, 45, walks out of Saint Cecilia Catholic Church with family members after a funeral Mass for her son, Brayan Garzón-Rayo on Tuesday, July 1, in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood. Garzón-Rayo, 27, was pronounced brain dead after an apparent suicide attempt at the Phelps County Jail earlier in the year, where he was being held under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer is ceremonially sworn in as the city’s 48th leader by Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom on Tuesday, April 15, at City Hall. Spencer defeated incumbent Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on a platform focused on improving city services and addressing constituent concerns. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ferguson Councilman Nick Kasoff, left, buries his head in his hand while Councilwoman Naquittia Noah, right, listens as Mildred Clines, 68, of Ferguson, criticizes the council’s proposal to cut funding for the city’s U.S. Department of Justice-issued consent decree during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 10, at Ferguson City Hall. The decree, stemming from a 2015 DOJ investigation into unconstitutional policing and court practices, has guided reforms in Ferguson since 2016, but the council voted to slash funding by half for the next fiscal year. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery, center, walks alongside his lawyers Bill Margolis, left, and Justin Gelfand, right, after being indicted on five federal felonies for witness tampering and retaliation outside the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 9, in downtown St. Louis. Montgomery has maintained his innocence, calling attempts to remove him from office a racist and political witch hunt. Read more about the sheriff's year-long saga. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Janice De Weese, a St. Louis County Republican committeewoman, embraces Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe during the annual Missouri GOP Lincoln Days on Saturday, March 8, at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel in Maryland Heights. After years of bruising primary battles and infighting in the state legislature, Missouri Republicans gathered for the party’s largest annual event to celebrate electoral victories and unify around key priorities, including crime legislation and efforts to undo last year’s abortion-rights amendment. “If you want us to be able to keep getting this agenda done, if you want us to do all the things we've talked about tonight, we absolutely have to hold it,” Kehoe said at the event in Maryland Heights. “The only way we can hold it is if this party and all of the counties that you represent stick together.” (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jen Kruse, 43, of Tipton, Missouri, protests President Donald Trump’s push to redistrict Missouri during the first day of a special legislative session at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in Jefferson City. Kruse joined other demonstrators arguing that the proposed maps would unfairly favor Republicans and undermine fair representation. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri State Rep. Marty Joe Murray, D-St. Louis, sits at his desk after the House quickly gaveled in and out of a so-called technical session on the state’s congressional lines and initiative petition process on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri State Rep. Emily Weber, D-Kansas City, watches a House hearing related to a Republican effort to redraw the state’s congressional maps at the state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of people opposed to Missouri redrawing its Congressional maps sit in a committee hearing room at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arnie C. “AC” Dienoff, a Republican from O’Fallon, Missouri, walks away after testifying against a GOP push to redraw the state's congressional maps during a House committee hearing at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brian Kaylor, of Jefferson City, in black, listens to testimony against a Republican push to redraw Missouri’s congressional maps during the second day of an extraordinary legislative session at the state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marie Carlson, of Columbia, reacts during a Missouri House hearing related to redrawing the state’s congressional maps on Thursday, Sept. 4, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri state Rep. Elizabeth Fusch, D-St. Louis, right, and fellow Democrats vote against a procedural move during an extraordinary legislative session at the Missouri State Capitol on Monday, Sept. 8, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Seneca, speaks in favor of final passage of his legislation that redraws the state’s congressional maps to favor the GOP during a special session on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri state Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, eats popcorn while listening to Republicans advocate for congressional redistricting at the behest of President Donald Trump during a special session on Monday, Sept. 8, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sharp was among Democrats criticizing the proposal as a partisan effort to reshape Kansas City's congressional district to favor the GOP. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands gather to protest the Missouri legislature’s efforts to redraw congressional maps to favor the GOP and amend the initiative petition process on Wednesday, Sept. 10, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz/Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of Missouri residents march through the halls of the state Capitol to protest the legislature’s efforts to redraw congressional maps in favor of Republicans and amend the initiative petition process during a special legislative session on Wednesday, Sept. 10, in Jefferson City. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Missouri Capitol glows against the early morning sky on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Lawmakers advanced a proposed constitutional amendment toward the 2026 ballot that would repeal abortion rights protections approved by voters in 2024 and replace them with strict limits allowing the procedure only in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the pregnant person. The measure would also enshrine a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in the state constitution. The vote came amid a series of extraordinary legislative sessions in which Republicans also pushed measures aimed at curbing the initiative petition process and redrawing Missouri’s congressional maps to favor the GOP. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Weathering the storm

A devastating EF3 tornado tore through St. Louis on May 16, the first time a tornado had directly struck the city since the 1950s.

The fast-moving storm carved a path across multiple neighborhoods, flattening homes, toppling trees and splintering power lines. Five people in St. Louis died as a result of the tornado — Delois Holmes , Rena Scott-Lyles , Larry Patrick and Patricia Penelton . Juan Baltazar was killed when straight-line winds knocked a tree onto his pickup truck in Carondelet Park.The twister injured at least an additional 38 people.

The tornado damaged more than 10,000 buildings, displacing thousands of residents and caused more than $1 billion in damage. Entire blocks of some of St. Louis’ most vulnerable neighborhoods were left uninhabitable and critical infrastructure — including schools, churches and community centers — suffered extensive destruction.

More than six months later, recovery efforts are still underway.

Many residents continue to navigate insurance disputes , housing shortages and rebuilding delays, while city officials and residents work to stabilize neighborhoods and prevent long-term displacement in the hardest-hit areas.

It is unclear how long recovery efforts will take.

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Two people repair a roof in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday, May 17, the day after a powerful tornado hit the region. (Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Diana Fluellen, a resident of St. Louis’ Fairground Park neighborhood, stands in her backyard where several trees were lost during the May 16 tornado on Tuesday, July 29, in north St. Louis. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio A claw-foot bathtub stands relatively unscathed on the destroyed second floor of a home on St. Ferdinand Ave. in the Greater Ville on Wednesday, May 21, after an EF3 tornado hit the area last Week.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dolly Baskin stands where a bedroom used to be at her north St. Louis home on Saturday, May 17. A deadly tornado blew through the city the evening before, ripping the roof and back wall of her house. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marco Turner clears bricks and debris outside his neighborhood in north St. Louis on Saturday, May 17, following a tornado that tore through the area the previous evening. The storm killed at least five people and damaged thousands of homes. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Johnel Langerston Sr., right, stands with his son Johnel Langerston Jr., left, inside their nonprofit gym, Urban Born, where they teach and coach youth basketball on Monday, July 28, in north St. Louis. The gym was damaged during the May 16 tornado when the roof was ripped off and heavy rain flooded the interior. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sam Mosley, of Jennings, grills hot dogs and burgers on Saturday, May 17, in north St. Louis. Mosley and a group of volunteers made free food for area residents who suffered the impacts of an EF3 tornado ripping through the city the night before, killing five and damaging hundreds of homes. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio The destroyed steeple of Centennial Christian Church in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis frames the city's skyline on Saturday, May 17.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woman clears her water cup before taking a swig of the cool stream shooting up from a tornado-damaged home along the corner of Newstead and San Francisco Avenues on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Florence Bills, Earleana Scott, Tina Turner and Margaret White prepare to release balloons on Bayard Ave. in honor of Rena Scott-Lyles, who was killed in the May 16 tornado, on Tuesday, May 20. Scott-Lyles' three-story home, pictured at right, collapsed as she ran to her basement. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Joanna Jacques, 67, shows destruction left behind on her long-time DeGiverville Avenue home after a May tornado ripped through the St. Louis on Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the city’s Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fisher Morrow, of St. John, tosses a tree chunk into the back of a truck while cleaning fallen trees from his grandmother’s property after a deadly twister ripped through the city on Monday, May 19, in north St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Isaiah Davis, 8, poses for a photo on a fallen tree for his mother Felicia Brooks-Davis, all of St. Louis' Benton Park neighborhood, on Saturday, May 17, in north St. Louis. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Debra El, of downtown St. Louis, rejoices after volunteers are able to get roof lining off of the road on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in north St. Louis. An tornado ripped through the city the day prior, killing 5 and damaging thousands of homes. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Anthony Graphenreed, St. Louis Public Schools Director of Facilities, stands in a damaged workshop at Sumner High School on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in north St. Louis. Graphenreed said the district took initial steps to stabilize the buildings after the May 16 tornado by placing tarps on the roofs and wooden boards over the windows. Yet, the water still found its way in. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)



Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio The May 16 tornado shattered windows and destroyed bricks at the Soldan International Studies High School, pictured on Thursday, Oct. 30, in St. Louis’ Academy neighborhood. St. Louis Public School officials are grappling with declining enrollment and attempting to reopen tornado-damaged buildings. (Kate Grumke / St. Louis Public Radio)

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Christian Riggins, 13, looks up while helping move framed walls for tiny homes as a volunteer with TinyHomeSTL on Thursday, June 12, outside the Wesley House Association in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood. Organizer Erion Johnson Sr., not pictured, aims to build 100 tiny homes for families displaced by the May 16 tornado. (Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio)

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer points at floor plans for the upstairs of a Peter and Paul Community Services shelter building under construction on Wednesday, May 28, in St. Louis’ St. Louis Place neighborhood. The nonprofit purchased the space last year to be used as emergency shelter and transitional housing, according to CEO Anthony D’Agostino. (Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio)

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio The inside of a Bayard Avenue home sits crumbled on Tuesday, May 20, days after the May 16th tornado ripped off the front of the house. The unoccupied home belonged to a family member of Rena Scott-Lyles, who lived across the street and was killed after her house collapsed in the twister. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio Annette Smith, 61, looks through the damage left by last week’s tornado in the backyard of her Fountain Park home on Tuesday, May 20. St. Louis was hit by an EF3 tornado the week before that devastated the area. (Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio)

Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Victoria Cooper, 36, hugs a volunteer near her wrecked car on Natural Bridge Ave on Saturday, May 17, in north St. Louis. She and her 15-year-old son Pa'den McCulley were in the car when the storm hit. Cooper said they climbed out the broken windshield and took shelter in a nearby Boost Mobile. (Kyle Pyatt / Special to St. Louis Public Radio)

If you made it this far...

None of this work would be possible without your support . This year, we were fortunate to welcome Lylee Gibbs as our 2025 summer visuals intern, whose photographs appear throughout this curated collection.

We’re also incredibly excited to keep pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling — including our multidisciplinary “ Remember Me ” collaboration with The Marshall Project and our Dia de Muertos digital ofrenda. STLPR remains committed to giving back to the next generation of photojournalists through our annual Teen Photojournalist Prize , which drew a record number of entries this year.

If you have an idea for a visual story or a potential collaboration, we’d love to hear from you. Reach out anytime at photo@stlpr.org.