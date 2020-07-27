Race, Identity & Faith

-
Hundreds of families received meal kits containing turkey, green beans, yams, turkey gravy and stuffing, rolls, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and more Wednesday at the organization’s resource center in Maryland Heights.
-
Rockwood School District and its former diversity and equity director settled an employee discrimination lawsuit last month. Brittany Hogan alleged in the February lawsuit that the district ignored her complaints of racist abuse from parents.
-
Jonathan Dean, an Archdiocese of St. Louis abuse victim previously identified as "John Doe," spoke out about his experience and $1 million settlement with the church.
-
David Semrau is about to become homeless — again. Since early June, he's been staying at a motel in Belleville. However, those funds have run out, and there's no clear answer to who will take care of the 78-year-old next.
-
Mexican American artist Leticia Seitz of Arte Rojo organized a Day of the Dead celebration at the International Institute, which is launching new efforts to connect with Latino communities in St. Louis and beyond.
-
Several St. Louis-based organizations have a lofty goal in mind — make St. Louis the fastest-growing metropolitan area for people born outside of the United States.
-
For years, the Tivoli Theatre in the Delmar Loop screened "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." But leaders of One Family Church, which bought the historic building, say they will no longer screen movies that don't align with their faith.
-
A school board member proposed a policy to require students to use bathrooms based on their sex assigned at birth.
-
The Rev. Wheeler Parker of Summit, Illinois, traveled with Till and other family members to Mississippi in 1955 when he was kidnapped and later murdered. After all these years, Parker said Till’s story still needs to be told.
-
A poll from the Middle West Review asked respondents from 22 states whether they consider themselves Midwesterners. The geographic sample included states not usually listed as part of the region.
-
St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society has been teaching the Spanish art form to people all over the region for decades. The dance academy is performing Saturday at Bayless High School to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
-
Little Amal, a gigantic puppet, is coming to the St. Louis Gateway Arch on Sunday as part of a tour to spark conversations about refugees and the challenges they face.