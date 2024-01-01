Listening Options
Mobile AppAndroid
iPhone/iPad
Download the St. Louis Public Radio app for free to listen to any of our streams wherever you go.
90.7 KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3 are all included. The app also includes one-touch bookmarking, a unique feature allowing users to bookmark an exact position within a stream to refer to again for a specific topic of interest or song heard during a St. Louis Public Radio program.
Listen in your car
If your car has bluetooth capability, you can connect to your phone and listen to the St. Louis Public Radio via streaming media on the mobile app. Data rates will apply for your mobile carrier. If you do not have bluetooth, you can listen via an auxilary jack. Simply plug a cord into the auxiliary jack and then into the headphone jack on your phone. The cords are widely available at stores selling electronics or car accessories.
Troubleshooting
If you have questions or comments about how to use the St. Louis Public Radio mobile apps, you'll find support within the app itself. Tap the "more options" button and then tap "support." There are multiple ways to submit your support requests from there.
Smart SpeakersAlexa Skill
Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices
To stream our main channel, 90.7 FM KWMU-1, simply say, "Alexa, play St. Louis Public Radio."
You can also listen to our music streams by asking Alexa to play Jazz KWMU 2 or Classical KWMU 3.
We've released a "flash briefing" that allows you to listen to the St. Louis Public Radio regional newscast each day or hour by simply saying, "Alexa, what's in the news?" Learn more about this feature.
Google Home Devices
To stream our main channel, 90.7 FM KWMU-1, you can say, "Hey Google, play St. Louis Public Radio."
Apple HomePod Devices
Just ask Siri to “play the station St. Louis Public Radio” and you’ll be connected to KWMU-1.
Streaming
Streaming MP3s
Windows Media Player
(.ASX)
Website Audio Player
You can stream any of our audio channels on the website. Our streaming bar is located at the top of the window on Desktop devices, and at the bottom on Mobile.
Most pages on our site have this player and the audio continues to play as you navigate through the site.
The All Streams menu gives you access to St. Louis Public Radio KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3
Our MP3 streams are broadband quality and may require a high-speed internet connection.
With these streaming links, you can listen from your favorite MP3 application, including iTunes, WinAmp, RealPlayer, and many others. Windows Media Player requires the ASX streams.
Podcasting
Podcasts are episodes of original audio recordings or video commentary that can be found on the internet for free. Podcasts can be subscribed to and are a wonderful way to enjoy content from around the world.
Ira Glass from This American Life explains how to configure podcasts:
STLPR Original Podcasts
HD Radio
Several years ago, St. Louis Public Radio installed the equipment necessary to broadcast digital signals, in addition to our regular analog signal. Essentially, this allows us to have multiple signals in the "space" it takes for one. On an HD radio, these three channels are still found at 90.7 on the dial.
HD Radio sounds better than other radio
Regular FM radio has the ability to produce high-fidelity sound under the right reception conditions. FM frequencies require a line-of-site path between the FM transmitter and the receiver. Hisses, pops, static, and fading occur because FM signals are reflected from obstructions such as buildings—or from you when you move around the room where your radio is located.
HD radio differs by using digital technology. This technology minimizes reception problems and offers freedom from the interferences described above. Also, digital technology allows stations like St. Louis Public Radio to squeeze in additional services, thanks to cutting-edge compression technology.
Installing an HD Radio
If you’d like to purchase a radio in a store, or test it out before you buy, we have partnered with The Sound Room in Chesterfield. They regularly stock tabletop HD radios and will give a portion of the proceeds of their sale to the station when you mention that you heard about them through us.
We have found that the large chain electronics stores in St. Louis do not regularly stock tabletop HD radios. Many St. Louis-area vendors do carry HD radios for automobiles.
Installing a new radio seems daunting to some; others like their current factory-installed radios. Professional installers at stores like Hi-Fi Fo Fum or Best Buy can complete a professional installation of an "after-market" radio, such as an HD radio from Pioneer, in a couple of hours.
Templates are available for most car models so the finished installation makes the new HD radio look like it was factory-installed.
Troubleshooting
If you have been listening to your HD radio for a while and begin to experience a reception problem, double check your antenna connection to make sure it is still securely attached.
Several listeners in outlying areas with some technical savvy have added an antenna preamplifier to increase the 90.7 KWMU signal even more. This approach is most effective when the preamplifier is mounted near the antenna.
Some experimentation may be needed and results aren’t guaranteed. Consider ordering outdoor antennas and amplifiers from a store that has a return policy.