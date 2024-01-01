© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listening Options

St. Louis Public Radio has a number of listening options including on the web, through our mobile app and with your smart speaker. Here's your guide to ways you can listen to St. Louis Public Radio.
Activate our voices with ours. Listen wherever you are.

Mobile App

Android
iPhone/iPad

Download the St. Louis Public Radio app for free to listen to any of our streams wherever you go.

Android App iPhone App

90.7 KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3 are all included. The app also includes one-touch bookmarking, a unique feature allowing users to bookmark an exact position within a stream to refer to again for a specific topic of interest or song heard during a St. Louis Public Radio program.

Listen in your car

If your car has bluetooth capability, you can connect to your phone and listen to the St. Louis Public Radio via streaming media on the mobile app. Data rates will apply for your mobile carrier. If you do not have bluetooth, you can listen via an auxilary jack. Simply plug a cord into the auxiliary jack and then into the headphone jack on your phone. The cords are widely available at stores selling electronics or car accessories.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or comments about how to use the St. Louis Public Radio mobile apps, you'll find support within the app itself. Tap the "more options" button and then tap "support." There are multiple ways to submit your support requests from there.

Smart Speakers

Alexa Skill

Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

To stream our main channel, 90.7 FM KWMU-1, simply say, "Alexa, play St. Louis Public Radio."

You can also listen to our music streams by asking Alexa to play Jazz KWMU 2 or Classical KWMU 3.

We've released a "flash briefing" that allows you to listen to the St. Louis Public Radio regional newscast each day or hour by simply saying, "Alexa, what's in the news?" Learn more about this feature.

Google Home Devices

To stream our main channel, 90.7 FM KWMU-1, you can say, "Hey Google, play St. Louis Public Radio."

Apple HomePod Devices

Just ask Siri to “play the station St. Louis Public Radio” and you’ll be connected to KWMU-1.

Streaming


Streaming MP3s
90.7 FM KWMU-1
Jazz KWMU-2
Classical KWMU-3
Windows Media Player
(.ASX)
90.7 FM KWMU-1
Jazz KWMU-2
Classical KWMU-3

Website Audio Player

You can stream any of our audio channels on the website. Our streaming bar is located at the top of the window on Desktop devices, and at the bottom on Mobile.

Most pages on our site have this player and the audio continues to play as you navigate through the site.

The All Streams menu gives you access to St. Louis Public Radio KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3

Our MP3 streams are broadband quality and may require a high-speed internet connection.

With these streaming links, you can listen from your favorite MP3 application, including iTunes, WinAmp, RealPlayer, and many others. Windows Media Player requires the ASX streams.

Podcasting

Podcasts are episodes of original audio recordings or video commentary that can be found on the internet for free. Podcasts can be subscribed to and are a wonderful way to enjoy content from around the world.

Ira Glass from This American Life explains how to configure podcasts:



STLPR Original Podcasts


The Gateway

Essential news for the St. Louis region. Every weekday, in about 8 to 10 minutes, you can learn about the top stories of the day, while also hearing longer stories that bring context and humanity to the issues and ideas that affect life in the region.

Politically Speaking

Missouri’s political news makers talk candidly with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann, and Sarah Kellogg.

St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis on the Air creates a unique space where guests and listeners can share ideas and opinions with respect and honesty. Whether exploring issues and challenges confronting our region, discussing the latest innovations in science and technology, taking a closer look at our history or talking with authors, artists and musicians, St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

Doin’ It Our Way

For years, Black parents have talked about how traditional schools have failed their kids in the classroom. Now, a growing number of Black families are leaving those schools behind to take a chance on themselves. Doin’ It Our Way explores why some St. Louis area families chose to homeschool, how they are able to do it, and what that experience has been like for their kids.

Lights, Audio, Action!

Immerse yourself in the minds of film, theater and television writers in raw performances of dramatic table reads. Hear new scripts come to life in the spirit of classic radio dramas with a modern approach from Missouri actors, directors and producers.

The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis

The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis brings the improvisational art of live jazz music, performed from the Ferring Jazz Bistro stage, into the ears of listeners across the region.

St. Louis Symphony Broadcasts

During the regular St. Louis Symphony Orchestra season, select concerts are broadcast on 90.7 KWMU on Saturday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

We Live Here

We Live Here is a podcast that shares stories about race and class from St. Louis and beyond. Episodes range from investigative accountability pieces to story-based reflections with a focus on everyday people interested in racial equity.

Where It Hurts

The Where It Hurts podcast is about the often painful cracks in the American health system that leave people frustrated — and without the care they need. Each season we’ll take you somewhere new — to an overlooked part of the country, to a community suffering because of gaps in care, to a failing sector of the health care industry.

HD Radio

Several years ago, St. Louis Public Radio installed the equipment necessary to broadcast digital signals, in addition to our regular analog signal. Essentially, this allows us to have multiple signals in the "space" it takes for one. On an HD radio, these three channels are still found at 90.7 on the dial.

HD Radio sounds better than other radio

Regular FM radio has the ability to produce high-fidelity sound under the right reception conditions. FM frequencies require a line-of-site path between the FM transmitter and the receiver. Hisses, pops, static, and fading occur because FM signals are reflected from obstructions such as buildings—or from you when you move around the room where your radio is located.

HD radio differs by using digital technology. This technology minimizes reception problems and offers freedom from the interferences described above. Also, digital technology allows stations like St. Louis Public Radio to squeeze in additional services, thanks to cutting-edge compression technology.

Installing an HD Radio

If you’d like to purchase a radio in a store, or test it out before you buy, we have partnered with The Sound Room in Chesterfield. They regularly stock tabletop HD radios and will give a portion of the proceeds of their sale to the station when you mention that you heard about them through us.

We have found that the large chain electronics stores in St. Louis do not regularly stock tabletop HD radios. Many St. Louis-area vendors do carry HD radios for automobiles.

Installing a new radio seems daunting to some; others like their current factory-installed radios. Professional installers at stores like Hi-Fi Fo Fum or Best Buy can complete a professional installation of an "after-market" radio, such as an HD radio from Pioneer, in a couple of hours.

Templates are available for most car models so the finished installation makes the new HD radio look like it was factory-installed.

Troubleshooting

If you have been listening to your HD radio for a while and begin to experience a reception problem, double check your antenna connection to make sure it is still securely attached.

Several listeners in outlying areas with some technical savvy have added an antenna preamplifier to increase the 90.7 KWMU signal even more. This approach is most effective when the preamplifier is mounted near the antenna.

Some experimentation may be needed and results aren’t guaranteed. Consider ordering outdoor antennas and amplifiers from a store that has a return policy.