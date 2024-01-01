Listening Options

Download the St. Louis Public Radio app for free to listen to any of our streams wherever you go.

90.7 KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3 are all included. The app also includes one-touch bookmarking, a unique feature allowing users to bookmark an exact position within a stream to refer to again for a specific topic of interest or song heard during a St. Louis Public Radio program.

Listen in your car

If your car has bluetooth capability, you can connect to your phone and listen to the St. Louis Public Radio via streaming media on the mobile app. Data rates will apply for your mobile carrier. If you do not have bluetooth, you can listen via an auxilary jack. Simply plug a cord into the auxiliary jack and then into the headphone jack on your phone. The cords are widely available at stores selling electronics or car accessories.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or comments about how to use the St. Louis Public Radio mobile apps, you'll find support within the app itself. Tap the "more options" button and then tap "support." There are multiple ways to submit your support requests from there.