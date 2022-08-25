Doin' It Our Way
For years, Black parents have talked about how traditional schools have failed their kids in the classroom. Now, a growing number of Black families are leaving those schools behind to take a chance on themselves. Doin’ It Our Way explores why some St. Louis area families chose to homeschool, how they are able to do it, and what that experience has been like for their kids.
