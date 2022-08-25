© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Doin' It Our Way
Hosted by Marissanne Lewis-Thompson

For years, Black parents have talked about how traditional schools have failed their kids in the classroom. Now, a growing number of Black families are leaving those schools behind to take a chance on themselves. Doin’ It Our Way explores why some St. Louis area families chose to homeschool, how they are able to do it, and what that experience has been like for their kids.

Education
Doin’ It Our Way — Why some Black parents are choosing to home-school
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
More Black parents in the U.S. and Missouri are choosing to teach their kids on their own terms. This new podcast from St. Louis Public Radio explores why Black families in the St. Louis region are choosing to home-school, how they are managing to do it and what the kids think about it.