Rep. Jon Patterson, R-Lees Summit, is photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom in Midtown St. Louis.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues
Missouri House Speaker-to-be Jon Patterson took unusual pathway to power
Jason Rosenbaum
Patterson is slated to become speaker of the Missouri House in 2025 — though the current speaker’s woes are putting a brighter spotlight on the Lee’s Summit Republican.
Missouri Rep. Hannah Kelly, chair of the House Ethics Committee and R-Mountain Grove, speaks as the committee begins Friday work on an inquiry into personnel matters.
Rudi Keller
/
The Missouri Independent
Government, Politics & Issues
Missouri House Ethics Committee begins inquiry into personnel moves by Dean Plocher
Rudi Keller
Transgender teenagers and their allies speak out against a proposed policy that would force transgender students to use bathrooms based on the sex assigned on their birth certificate during a Francis Howell School Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Francis Howell School District Administration Building in O’Fallon, Mo.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Education
Francis Howell School District considers bathroom policy affecting transgender students
Kate Grumke
Former KDHX DJ Ital K is photographed on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, outside his home in Granite City, Ill. He estimates he has more than 5,000 CDs in various cabinets — and that doesn’t even include the vinyl.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Culture & History
KDHX critics seek leadership change as listeners confront a newly unfamiliar schedule
Jeremy D. Goodwin
Dan Zettwoch
STL Welcome Kit
The STL Welcome Kit gives you the information you need to understand and explore the St. Louis region.
American views on marriage and family life are changing
What form did family take for you as you were growing up? How much did that inform what family looks like for you now? Email us: talk@stlpr.org.
STLPR En Español
Destiny Hooper, 29, of Tower Grove South, makes a selfie with St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society founder Maricel Salascruz, 72, and Maria del Mar Villaù, 56, of Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, before performing at a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration “Tertulia” at the Missouri History Museum. A tertulia is a social gathering with literary or artistic overtones, especially in Iberia or in Spanish America.
  1. La Sociedad Cultural Flamenca de St. Louis inicia el año con un homenaje a su fundadora
  2. Más de 6,000 casos de maltrato y abandono infantil en el área de St. Louis siguen abiertos
  3. VineBrook Homes se dueña miles de propiedades en el Centro del país, pero los inquilinos se quejan
  4. Solicitantes de asilo de St. Louis exigen fin al abuso y monitoreo
  5. No necesitas hablar español para cantar con STL Santos. Ellos te enseñarán
The Gateway Podcast
Every weekday morning, in about 10 minutes, you can learn about the top stories of the day while also hearing longer stories that bring context and humanity to the issues and ideas that affect life in the region.
50 Years of St. Louis Public Radio - Timeline
Explore 50 years of St. Louis Public Radio, from its roots as a music station to the original podcasts and nationally-recognized journalism it’s known for today.