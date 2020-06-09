St. Louis Public Radio

Patterson is slated to become speaker of the Missouri House in 2025 — though the current speaker’s woes are putting a brighter spotlight on the Lee’s Summit Republican.
The small soccer field in the majority Hispanic Metro East community is just the first of 11 that City SC will open in the region. The new field will serve Fairmont City’s youth program and others in the area.
The courts had been highly anticipated since St. Louisans began pushing for them in 2017. Two hundred people showed up on Oct. 20 for the unveiling of the basketball courts in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The state may not be known for clean energy, but it has many of the raw materials that will be necessary for the transition away from fossil fuels.
The Missouri Women and Family Research Fund is suing over how six initiatives that would chip away at the state’s abortion ban are described.
Mike Hamra’s entry into the race to succeed Gov. Mike Parson puts him on a collision course with House Minority Leader Crystal Quade.
Missouri is one of 36 states with laws preventing large state contracts with companies that boycott, divest from or sanction Israel.
Executives with St. Louis’s Major League Soccer expansion team are hoping the success of a record-setting regular season carries over into the playoffs. City SC plays its inaugural postseason match Sunday night at home.
Sex offenders in Missouri must post a sign on Halloween that says “no candy or treats at this residence.”
Waller served as county executive and county clerk in Jefferson County before successfully running for a House seat last year.
Affinia Healthcare is opening a 15,000-square-foot clinic in Ferguson on Nov. 2., which will be led by three Black women physicians. People can receive pediatric care, dental care, behavioral health services, lactation assistance, substance abuse support, family medicine care and midwifery services.
STLPR En Español
- La Sociedad Cultural Flamenca de St. Louis inicia el año con un homenaje a su fundadora
- Más de 6,000 casos de maltrato y abandono infantil en el área de St. Louis siguen abiertos
- VineBrook Homes se dueña miles de propiedades en el Centro del país, pero los inquilinos se quejan
- Solicitantes de asilo de St. Louis exigen fin al abuso y monitoreo
- No necesitas hablar español para cantar con STL Santos. Ellos te enseñarán
