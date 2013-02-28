Politically Speaking
Missouri's political news makers talk candidly with St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, Rachel Lippmann, and Sarah Kellogg.
Latest Episodes
The Chesterfield Democrat represents a portion of northern and northwestern St. Louis County on the council.
The Independence Democrat pointed to the death of a Kansas City boy to show the urgency of supporting state workers who investigate child abuse.
The Lee’s Summit Democrat has served in the Missouri House since 2019, representing a portion of Jackson County.
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor in January after serving as state treasurer and House Budget Committee chairman.
State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-Clayton, said election year politics could interfere with the legislature.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen's 6th Ward alderwoman is the first Latina to serve in the legislative body.
Patterson is slated to become speaker of the Missouri House in 2025 — though the current speaker’s woes are putting a brighter spotlight on the Lee’s Summit Republican.
Waller served as county executive and county clerk in Jefferson County before successfully running for a House seat last year.
Politics Correspondent Jason Rosenbaum to host full hour of local and state politics and listener engagement, debuting Friday, Oct. 27.
The O’Fallon Republican served a term in the Missouri House in the late 2010s before returning earlier this year.
State Rep. Peter Merideth, a Democrat whose district includes Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, said legislation including red flag laws and raising the age to buy a gun to 21 would help prevent shootings like the one that occurred at the school nearly a year ago.
The St. Louis County Democrat wrapped her first year representing Missouri’s 24th Senate District, which takes in cities like Kirkwood, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and Creve Coeur.