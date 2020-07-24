Arianna String Quartet Concert Series

Justin Lee, justinleephotography.com / The Arianna String Quartet Members of the Arianna String Quartet. From Left to Right: violinist Julia Sakharova, violinist John McGrosso, cellist Kurt Baldwin, violist Joanna Mendoza.

Join UMSL’s internationally acclaimed Arianna String Quartet for “First Mondays with the ASQ”. This one-of-a kind interdisciplinary concert series offers audience members a rare behind the scenes look into the craft and artistry of the string quartet, and an opportunity for informal, direct discussion and interaction with UMSL’s renowned Arianna String Quartet, as they examine the dynamic process of interpretation, live performance, and connections between classical music and our world.

Ticket sales benefit UMSL String Scholarships and the KWMU Classical Music Endowment.

Monday, October 2, 2023

Beethoven’s Last Chapter - Op. 127 and The Late Quartets

Have you ever wondered why the music of Beethoven is still so impactful after all these years? Beethoven’s late quartets are considered by many to be among the greatest, most revolutionary pieces of music ever composed.

This October, our First Monday series with The Arianna String Quartet will present an evening of engaging conversation and compelling performance dedicated to Beethoven’s String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op.127, taking you behind the scenes for an in-depth look at this alluring musical treasure. This evening’s conversation will also reveal aspects of the Arianna Quartet’s teamwork as they make decisions to heighten the expressive power of the pieces they bring to life.

Whether you are new to classical music or a dedicated fan, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

Monday, November 6, 2023

The Archaeology of Music – “Digging into the Music: The Art and Science of Archaeology and Performance” with Dr. Andrew Balkansky

How are classical musicians like archaeologists? From the scant dots and lines left to us by composers hundreds of years ago, performers use both knowledge and imagination to construct a compelling emotional world. What is the magic language that connects composers from the past with us today? In music, as in archaeology, the study of relics from the past reveals important connections with times long ago, and can tell us a lot about who we are and what we can create in the present. The Arianna Quartet welcomes special guest UMSL Professor of Archaeology Dr. Andrew Balkansky for a fascinating evening that will deepen your understanding of both classical music and archaeology!

Connecting Art and Music - “Connecting the Dots: New Perspectives into Art and Music” with Michael Behle

Join the Arianna String Quartet and UMSL Professor of Art Michael Behle for a special evening discussing connections between visual art and music. Both musicians and visual artists use words such as line, color, texture, space, consonance, and dissonance. How can accessing an understanding in one medium help us relate to art conceived in another?

Whether you are more comfortable with visual art or with music, this evening of casual conversation and compelling performance will broaden your perspectives and deepen your appreciation of both.

