Health, Science & Environment

The Missouri Secretary of State's language for reproductive rights ballot issues has been savaged by two courts, most recently when the Western District Court of Appeals unanimously ruled his summaries are “replete with politically partisan language."
On Jan. 1, those 18 and under who enroll in Missouri's insurance programs for low-income people will not be removed for 12 months.
As Cahokia Heights residents found themselves continuously sick with respiratory conditions, heart problems, and bacterial infections they had one question — where were the health officials?
Huge swaths of Missouri and Kansas have continued to be stuck in a months-long drought.
The flu almost killed a 34-year-old Jefferson County man who was addicted to vaping. But, an innovative doctor — and some DD-sized breast implants — made him eligible for a transplant.
Workers at Places for People accuse management of union busting and refusing to support a fair union election.
Missouri and Iowa show little progress in cutting their rates of new cancer cases, according to the latest American Lung Association report. Nebraska and Kansas saw rates of new cases remain below or at the national average.
Harris-Stowe State University and the Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 are partnering to bring environmental research, scientific collaboration and career opportunities to students and the HBCU’s surrounding community.
The EPA found SA Recycling stored scrap metal, gas cans and other waste material in a way that could transport them into the river during a rain event.
A new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children was underutilized. In 2021, it served only about half the number of those who qualified.
Infant mortality in Missouri went up 16% between 2021 and 2022, according to federal data released earlier this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Missouri was one of only four states that showed a significant rise.
Scientists and students at Washington University are using artificial intelligence to tackle social and environmental issues. AI ACCESS aims to use data science to determine how people are impacted by climate change.