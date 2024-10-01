© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
We will broadcast special coverage of the Democratic National Convention Monday through Thursday from 8-10 p.m.

STL Welcome Party

4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Public Media Commons
3653 Olive Street
St. Louis, MO 63108

Come learn more about the St. Louis region, register for important services and more!

St. Louis Public Radio is hosting the “STL Welcome Party,” a resource fair for residents new to the St. Louis metro area, and a great way to learn more about the St. Louis community. The Welcome Party is an extension of the STL Welcome Kit news series, launched with the goal of sharing helpful information for people new to the region. The STL Welcome Kit features stories and resources that celebrate St. Louis and help newcomers find answers and acclimate to their new home.

Come meet other new neighbors and browse a variety of tables from organizations including libraries, businesses, service organizations and local non-profits useful to new residents. Plus, enjoy food, drink and children’s activities in the Public Media Commons. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind block party for new neighbors of all ages!

Complimentary parking is available at the Scottish Rites garage, entry from Olive, just west of Grand.


Participating Organizations

Webster University Webster University
Community Music School Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri Municipal Library Consortium of Saint Louis County Municipal Library Consortium of St. Louis County Missouri History Museum Missouri History Museum Saint Louis County Library St.Louis County Library Saint Louis County Parks and Recreation Saint Louis County Parks & Recreation Saint Louis Public Library St. Louis Public Library Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, S-L-S-O, with Music Director Stephane Deneve St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Saint Louis University Summer at
Saint Louis University