St. Louis on the Air
Noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. (repeat) Monday-Friday
St. Louis on the Air creates a unique space where guests and listeners can share ideas and opinions with respect and honesty. Whether exploring issues and challenges confronting our region, discussing the latest innovations in science and technology, taking a closer look at our history or talking with authors, artists and musicians, St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.
St. Louis on the Air is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Miya Norfleet and Elaine Cha. Our engineer is Aaron Doerr. Our intern is Ulaa Kuziez.
Recent Episodes:
St. Louis immigrant aid groups said they, and incoming immigrants, need more support and language resources in order to be able settle into and thrive in the community.
A Missouri History Museum event brings new attention to an antebellum insurrection plot that was secretly devised by free Black Americans in St. Louis — and how an insubordinate war hero ticked off Lincoln with his antics to free enslaved Missourians during the Civil War.
Music therapy can reduce stress and anxiety, improve memory, elevate mood and facilitate pain management and physical rehabilitation.
Astrology has captured the attention of philosophers, political leaders and the general populace for millennia. How has it remained a staple in pop culture?
Ancient temple discovery in Italy is changing understanding of how paganism and Christianity evolved in the Roman Empire.
A recent vote by St. Louis Public Schools board members means fewer kids will have a St. Louis College Kids Savings account through the City of St. Louis’ College Kids program.
Three companies — one from Michigan, one from Arizona and one from Missouri — appear connected to 43% of the social equity applications in Missouri.
2023 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition winner Ray Strickland shares his belief in the power of the “universal language” of music.
Missouri Republicans and Democrats have both expressed concern that election year pressures may make it difficult to pass significant legislation.
A new book tells the story of how D.B. Cooper inspired Martin McNally to hijack a plane in St. Louis in 1972.
Sam Goodwin’s forthcoming book shares the ways coincidence and connections led to his release from Syrian prisons.
50 years after the Endangered Species Act was passed, scientists at Missouri Botanical Gardens look forward to the next decade and beyond.