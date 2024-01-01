Noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. (repeat) Monday-Friday

St. Louis on the Air creates a unique space where guests and listeners can share ideas and opinions with respect and honesty. Whether exploring issues and challenges confronting our region, discussing the latest innovations in science and technology, taking a closer look at our history or talking with authors, artists and musicians, St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region.

St. Louis on the Air is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Miya Norfleet and Elaine Cha. Our engineer is Aaron Doerr. Our intern is Ulaa Kuziez.