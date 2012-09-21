MetroQuest is returning! Teams will quest in Soulard on September 21, 2024

Thank you so much to the 32 teams that joined us for MetroQuest 2023! We hope you had a blast exploring the fabulous bars, restaurants, and attractions across Maplewood. We are thrilled to congratulate the League of Extraordinary Guessers on their MetroQuest win. Keep an eye on this page for an announcement in early 2024 about the next quest neighborhood and date!