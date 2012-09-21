© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
STLPR's Generation Listen presents Metro Quest 2023

MetroQuest

12 p.m. (noon) Check In & Registration Opens
1 p.m. Hunt Begins
5 p.m. After Party

Soulard
St. Louis, MO


Coming Soon

MetroQuest is returning! Teams will quest in Soulard on September 21, 2024

Thank you so much to the 32 teams that joined us for MetroQuest 2023! We hope you had a blast exploring the fabulous bars, restaurants, and attractions across Maplewood. We are thrilled to congratulate the League of Extraordinary Guessers on their MetroQuest win. Keep an eye on this page for an announcement in early 2024 about the next quest neighborhood and date!



MetroQuest 2023