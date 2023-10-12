Generation Listen is a community of young listeners and the young at heart! We are committed to serving and representing members from all over the St. Louis region and hope to reach new listeners and members through engagement.

We Believe a great story can change our day, connect our lives, and broaden our world. We’re interested in preserving and reinvigorating the spirit of public radio. We are a community of public radio members who share our passion for creating a more informed and civically engaged public. We want you to join us. Start by becoming a member of St. Louis Public Radio.

Join the STLPR Generation Listen Leadership Council!

The Generation Listen Leadership Council is a board of young and young-at-heart volunteers who support St. Louis Public Radio and independent journalism in our region. Council members attend station events, plan the annual MetroQuest event, help to connect young listeners with STLPR and make lifelong connections!

“As someone new to the St Louis area, the Generation Listen group has been a large part of making this place feel like home. The events are fun, the conversations are passionate, and the members are just good people.”

— ShéRohn Draper