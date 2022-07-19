The Gateway
St. Louis’ morning news podcast.
-
Thursday, September 21, 2023 - Some Missouri Democrats question whether the U.S. Senate primary is too crowdedMany political observers don't believe Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is in danger of losing next year's election. Several Democratic challengers beg to differ. Some in that party worry about whether a competitive primary is a blessing or a waste of resources.
-
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Climate change is fueling higher crop insurance costsThe sweeping federal program funded by taxpayers softens the blow when natural disasters destroy crops. The multi-billion dollar initiative is up for renewal this year.
-
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 - Illinois courts take first steps into a world without cash bailIllinois is the first state without cash bail. The new system took effect yesterday. Illinois has been preparing for two years to take money out of pretrial decisions on detainment and release.
-
Monday, September 18, 2023 - How St. Louis brewers are helping brew more diverse sudsCraft brewing is a male-dominated industry, but efforts are underway to make it more diverse. In St. Louis, some women have broken through to become head brewers and want beer to be more welcoming to all.
-
Friday, September 15, 2023 - The future of the Midwest includes hazardous heat and most homes aren't readyMissouri is part of an emerging extreme heat belt that could deliver more scorching days within 30 years. So far, there’s no unified plan to make dwellings safe in the dangerously high temperatures.
-
Thursday, September 14, 2023 - The St. Louis Art Museum is highlighting hip-hopThe museum and the Baltimore Art Museum have partnered on an exhibition about hip-hop culture and music. The attraction includes work from eight St. Louis artists.
-
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - How do you say 'Sauget'?Most people in the St. Louis area pronounce the name of the small Metro East village of Sauget incorrectly. It's one of many French names St. Louisans may botch.
-
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Budget issues will highlight Missouri's veto sessionLawmakers gather tomorrow in Jefferson City to consider overturning this year's vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson. That includes his removal of more than $500 million from the state budget.
-
Monday, September 11, 2023 - St. Louis County seeks federal designation for health centersThe county is one of the only local health departments that operates its own clinics. They comprise 40 percent of the organization's budget. Officials want the federal government to approve a status that would add millions of dollars to the annual budget.
-
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Music at the Intersection will honor 50 years of hip-hop with a St. Louis DJ tributeThis weekend's festival in Grand Center will highlight the region's contributions to the genre. DJ G. Wiz will lead the tribute. He has showcased hip-hop over the years through documentaries for generations of fans.