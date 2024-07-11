© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We Live Here Podcast Cover
We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising

It’s been 10 years since Michael Brown Jr. was killed and the Ferguson Uprising that followed. To honor that history and reflect on where St. Louis is today, St. Louis Public Radio is bringing back the podcast “We Live Here” for a special season.

In the show, host Chad Davis and producer Danny Wicentowksi reflect on some of the truths that Ferguson exposed, why there still is an open wound a decade later, and how community members continue to push for a better future.

Ways To Subscribe

Season 10



Contact Us

Have episode ideas or feedback? We'd love to hear from you.

welivehere@stlpr.org

Request a Transcript

Transcripts for St. Louis Public Radio produced programming are available upon request for individuals with hearing impairments.

To request a transcript for We Live Here, let us know the episode title and contact welivehere@stlpr.org.




Recent Ferguson Coverage

See more Recent Stories.



Looking Back

See more Historical Coverage.

Previous We Live Here Episodes

Load More


We Live Here Seasons

Awards

2020 Media Award, Empowering Missouri - St. Louis

2020 - Empower Missouri Media Award

RTDNA Kaleidoscope Award

2019 - Kaleidoscope Award

2018 - Excellence in Poverty Journalism - Audio/Visual

2020 - Empower Missouri Media Award

See all Awards