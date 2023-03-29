Boards and Meetings
Governing Board
The Board of Curators of the University of Missouri System holds the FCC licenses to operate KWMU, KMST, and WQUB and comprises the governing board for the stations. A listing of current Board members, committees, officers and meeting dates may be found on the UM System’s website. https://www.umsystem.edu/curators The Board of Curators infrequently discusses matters pertaining to the radio stations, however, whenever there is a pertinent meeting agenda item the meeting date will be posted on this website.
Friends of St. Louis Public Radio
The Friends of KWMU, Inc. is a separate 501(c)(3) Community Advisory Board whose purpose is to review programming goals established by management, service provided by the station and significant policy decisions rendered by the station. The board considers and evaluates whether the station’s programming and policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station and may make recommendations.
Officers
- Eriko Clevenger Pope (President)
- Travis Sheridan (1st Vice President)
- Sara Yang Bosco (2nd Vice President)
- Audrey Katcher (Treasurer)
- Marc Hirshman (Secretary)
Board Members
- Jane Arnold
- Allan Connolly
- Deb Dubin
- Tom Eschen
- Steven A. Frank
- Maria Cova Gerritzen
- Nancy Hawes
- Peggy Holly, Emeritus
- Russell Jackson
- Diane Katzman
- Elizabeth Larson
- Lyah LeFlore-Ituen
- Katherine Mauzy
- Sultan Meghji
- Henry Moyerman, Generation Listen Chair
- John Nguyen
- Claudia Ochoa-Espejo
- Tina Pamintuan, STLPR CEO
- Claire Schenk
- Ken Schutte
- John Sheehan
- Emery Skolfield
- Daniela Velazquez
Open Meetings
St. Louis Public Radio's Community Advisory Board meetings are open to the public unless closed for a reason recognized by the Communications Act. Anyone may attend any open meeting without registering or providing personal information, unless for safety reasons.
Wednesday, March 29 Meeting 5 p.m.
https://umsystem.zoom.us/j/95993767047?pwd=eEpxdVRhUnhrVnFUa3EzaGtrMFVhdz09
Meeting ID: 959 9376 7047
Passcode: 63273
Board meeting location: St. Louis Public Radio Community Room, 3651 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108
Meeting Dates:
Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 5 p.m. (Zoom)
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 5 p.m.
Diversity Statement
St. Louis Public Radio knows that a diverse workforce, management team, governing body, and Community Advisory Board contribute greatly to our knowledge and understanding of the region’s diverse communities, and to our ability to deliver content and services that will help us attract, grow and engage audiences and help them to achieve their full potential. We endeavor to recruit from a broad pool of candidates enabling us to hire and promote qualified candidates with a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds, personal experiences and characteristics, and talents that reasonably reflect the diverse needs and interests of our community.
St. Louis Public Radio will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting this diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success. The means the policies we adopt will always meet the standards of federal and state law, St. Louis Public Radio's Nondiscrimination Policy, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Diversity Eligibility Criteria.