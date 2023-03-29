Boards and Meetings

Governing Board

The Board of Curators of the University of Missouri System holds the FCC licenses to operate KWMU, KMST, and WQUB and comprises the governing board for the stations. A listing of current Board members, committees, officers and meeting dates may be found on the UM System’s website. https://www.umsystem.edu/curators The Board of Curators infrequently discusses matters pertaining to the radio stations, however, whenever there is a pertinent meeting agenda item the meeting date will be posted on this website.

Friends of St. Louis Public Radio

The Friends of KWMU, Inc. is a separate 501(c)(3) Community Advisory Board whose purpose is to review programming goals established by management, service provided by the station and significant policy decisions rendered by the station. The board considers and evaluates whether the station’s programming and policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station and may make recommendations.