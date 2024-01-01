Lylee Gibbs is a rising junior photojournalism major at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Du Quoin native is approaching her third year working at The Daily Egyptian, SIUs independent student newspaper where she will lead as the Editor-in-Chief in the upcoming school year.

Gibbs is a reporting fellow in the Saluki Local Reporting Lab working on long-term stories in Alexander County — Illinois' southernmost county which also lost the largest percentage of its population in the nation between the last two censuses.

She is a Summer 2024 photo intern for the Thrillville Thrillbillies, a collegiate summer league baseball team located in Marion, Illinois.

