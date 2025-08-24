Ken Waller, Republican Jefferson County political trailblazer, dies at 63

Ken Waller, who played a pivotal role in turning Jefferson County into a Republican stronghold, died Saturday. He was 63.

The Herculaneum Republican was in his third year as a state representative for the 114th House District, which takes in portions of Jefferson County. He was planning on running for the 22nd Senate District next year against several other GOP contenders.

“He will be missed by all,” said Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon on Facebook. “A man for all Jefferson County.”

Waller was a graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis who worked in the insurance industry before he jumped into county politics. During a 2023 episode of Politically Speaking, Waller said his neighbor, then-Jefferson County Treasurer Donald King, told him he was retiring and suggested he run to succeed him.

At the time, Waller noted that most of Jefferson County’s officials were Democrats. And he identified more with the Republican Party.

“I'm a little bit more conservative, and not that Democrats were bad, but I just think that's where I align my political views,” Waller said. “And he goes, ‘Well, you know, things are changing.’”

Waller ended up winning his bid to succeed King in 2004 – a year where Republicans did well all across the state. But he faced an electoral setback four years later when he lost reelection to former state Rep. Mark Abel. That was the only race Waller ever lost.

Two years later, Jefferson County converted into a charter county – meaning that voters there would elect a county executive for the first time. He ended up capturing the powerful office during a 2010 election where Republicans triumphed in numerous races across Jefferson County.

Even though Republicans became dominant in county government throughout his tenure there, Waller noted that GOP dominance did not always cast away disagreement about how to run fast-growing Jefferson County. He said there was often a divide between the suburban northern part of the county and the rural portions.

“It takes a lot of patience to get things done,” Waller said. “People have different viewpoints. People will say ‘Well, you're a Republican or Democrat, and you know, if your party is this, everything should go good.’ County government, that's not really the way it works. We had six out of seven positions on the county council, and there were a lot of things we disagreed upon.”

Waller served two terms as county executive before transitioning to county clerk in 2018. By the time he won his state legislative seat in 2022, Republicans held every office in Jefferson County – something that would have been unthinkable when he first started in politics.

Jason Rosenbaum / St. Louis Public Radio Waller was known for wearing a jacket with an American flag pattern. He wore it last October at a campaign event for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in Cottleville.

Transition to state legislative arena

In some respects, Waller’s political career was unusual. He transitioned from being a county official with a lot of tangible executive power to one of 163 state lawmakers.

But in his 2023 interview, Waller said he always wanted to make the leap to state politics. He noted that he visited Jefferson City dozens of times as a county elected official and felt like he wanted to make an impact on a state level.

“I know it sounds crazy. People say, ‘Why would you want to go up there and spend time away from your family?’” Waller said. “It was just something I wanted to do.”

Waller ended up serving on House committees dealing with state pensions and elections. Since he was the top elections official in Jefferson County, he participated in debates about whether to resurrect a presidential primary that his GOP colleagues scrapped.

Even though he held a high-profile position in Jefferson County politics, Waller said he spent much of his first year learning the legislative process. And he said he was able to work with members of both parties.

“Some people say: ‘Well, it had to be a big adjustment. It really wasn't. I was ready to try something on a legislative side,” Waller said. “My job was to represent the people in my district, of which I've lived in that district for 61 years. I thought it's time to give back to my community in a smaller sense. And I think that's why the transition was much simpler.”

Colleagues praise Waller

Many of Waller’s colleagues paid tribute to him on Sunday.

“The people of the 114th District and all of Missouri have lost a dedicated public servant and a true friend to his community,” Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “Ken was a man of faith, family, and integrity, and his service reflected those values.”

State Rep. Brad Christ of St. Louis County said Waller “represented and embodied Jeffco perfectly. “

“We just had lunch a couple weeks ago at Applebee’s and all he wanted to talk about was faith and family,” Waller said. “He is no doubt in heaven wearing his American Flag jacket.”

Rep. Josh Hurlbert, R-Smithville, said the legislature “lost one of the good guys.”

“I met Ken during our first session together in 2023 when I was assigned as his 'mentor'. He didn't need me, and I probably learned more from him and his gregarious personality and outlook on life,” Hurlbert said. “I'm going to miss seeing him around the Capitol.”

Rep. David Casteel, a Jefferson County Republican who was running against Waller for state Senate, said his colleague was “one of a kind.”

“He was always there to help anyone that needed it and served his community for over 20 years,” Casteel said. “He is definitely with God now.”

Waller is survived by his wife Trina, three children and one grandchild.

