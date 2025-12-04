U.S. Steel to restart second blast furnace at Granite City Works

U.S. Steel will begin the process to restart its second blast furnace at Granite City Works, the company announced late on Thursday.

“After several months of carefully analyzing customer demand, we made the decision to restart a blast furnace,” David Burritt, President and CEO of U. S. Steel, said in a statement. “Steel remains a highly competitive and highly cyclical industry, but we are confident in our ability to safely and profitably operate the mill to meet 2026 demand. We look forward to partnering with all stakeholders, including the United Steelworkers and elected officials, to ensure a safe and efficient start-up and to discuss support for Granite City Works.”

In its announcement, the company, now owned by Japanese company Nippon, did not specify a timeframe for when it would like to reignite the “B” blast furnace, which has been shuttered since fall 2023. It also did not address long-term concerns about the Metro East mill’s fate beyond 2027.

Thursday’s decision by U.S. Steel will provide a short-term win for the steelworkers, who’ve long been critical of the company’s decision not to produce steel in Granite City.

Representatives from the local chapter of the United Steelworkers union could not be immediately reached for comment.

The steelworkers in Granite City had been caught in the middle of Nippon’s nearly $15 billion takeover of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel. While most other facilities had been protected through 2035, Granite City Works received no such protection.

