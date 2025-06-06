Photos: Transportation experts and local teachers set sail during FreightWeekSTL

Dozens of transportation experts and local teachers filled a riverboat on Wednesday for a winding tour along one of the country's busiest freight corridors.
The trip, part of FreightWeekSTL 2025, took them through the so-called “Ag Coast of America” — a heavily industrial section of the Mississippi River near downtown St. Louis.
Organizers say the stretch is a key link in shipping routes and a multimodal hub for moving goods on road, river and rail.
“‘It’s a great opportunity for industry leaders and guests to see firsthand how multimodal transportation travels through the bi-state region,” said Mary Lamie, executive vice president of multimodal enterprises with Bi-State Development.
More than 30 people from Córdoba, Argentina, also traveled to St. Louis to learn about agricultural technology and regional business opportunities.
The annual FreightWeekSTL conference brings together experts across the transportation industry to collaborate and share ideas about the field.
See photos from the boat tour by St. Louis Public Radio's Lylee Gibbs: