Report proposes closing over half of St. Louis public schools due to population decline

St. Louis Public Schools could close more than half of its buildings come 2026-2027 school year, according to a new proposal set to be presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

A presentation from architecture firm Cordogan, Clark and Associates suggests SLPS shutter 37 of its 68 schools citing declining student enrollment and costly repairs to the district’s many aging buildings.

The firm estimates it would cost the district more than $1.8 billion to repair and maintain its schools — a number that is projected to grow since the May 16 tornado damaged a dozen schools. Seven of them will not open in time for the start of the school year on Aug 18.

The district is also projected to lose about 30% of its student population due to migration trends and decreased childbirth over the next decade.

The proposal will be presented during a public work meeting on Tuesday by Superintendent Millicent Borishade and representatives of the firm to the Board of Education.

As a part of the “Reimaging SLPS” initiative, the district has been holding information sessions around the firm’s preliminary findings around demographic trends in the city and region over the last couple of months.

SLPS tapped Cordogan, Clark & Associates to conduct a utilization and demographic survey of the district last year.

The findings have shown that the majority of the district’s schools, which were once designed for a population of over 100,000 children, have a utilization rate of 52%.

The study also notes that the average age of a building in SLPS is about 79 years old.

Borishade has said in previous public meetings that she has not made any final decisions about which schools the district may permanently close.

Any decision from the district would require approval from the school board.

SLPS has the most schools in the greater St. Louis region and last closed schools in 2021.

The majority of the suggested closures are among the 42 elementary schools the district currently operates. The proposed plan would bring that number down to 15 schools, eliminating many neighborhood schools.

The plan also suggests closing five of the 11 middle schools, but does not suggest closing any high schools.

