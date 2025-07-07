SLPS employee unions demand a seat at the table regarding school consolidations

Unions representing St. Louis Public Schools employees signed a joint letter on Monday demanding to be included in discussions with the St. Louis Board of Education regarding upcoming school consolidations.

The unions, including American Federation of Teachers Local 420, want a seat at the table for decision-making, particularly regarding tornado-damaged schools . Employees such as principals, teachers, nurses, custodians, skilled tradespeople, safety officers and bus drivers say their insight and experience working closely with students and in school buildings is necessary and shouldn’t be excluded.

Two weeks ago, the school board voted 7-0 during a work session to allow union members a seat at the table during discussions. At least 12 schools were damaged during the storm, resulting in over $1 million in damage, and SLPS says seven of them will not be repaired in time for the first day of school on Aug. 18.

Students who would have attended school in those buildings have been assigned to other schools in the district.

Carey Cunningham, a representative from the St. Louis Association of School Administrators Local 44, said school leaders deserve to be included in these conversations. The union represents principals, assistant principals, coordinators and directors within the school district.

“We truly believe that our schools should be as healthy as possible … where our children can thrive and that teachers can work in a very safe environment,” Cunningham said Monday at the Local 420 office in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. “We also believe that our administration should be respected for who they are. We know that when it comes to schools, the principals are the first ones they go to and the last ones we go to, right? So we want to make sure that they are truly represented in a respectful manner.”

The unions called for immediate negotiations to ensure safe and effective school operations, citing historical successes and legal rights. Representatives from the various unions took turns signing the joint statement Monday.

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Brian Watson, vice president and field representative and organizer of LiUNA Local 42, signs a joint letter filed by unions representing St. Louis Public Schools employees calling on the St. Louis Board of Education to bargain in good faith on Monday, at the American Federation of Teachers office in St. Louis.

Ray Cummings, president of the teachers local, said that the school district has delayed conversations with the union and that combining schools without input from school staff is dangerous.

“The No. 1 cause of injuries to the people 420 represents is breaking up fights,” Cummings said. “This is a safety issue … and I can't stand for my members to be put in that situation.”

Cummings cited Article I, Section 29 of the Missouri Constitution, which states employees have a right to bargain collectively with their employer through a union representative of their choosing.

Jane McWilliams-Sykes, a registered nurse who works at Dewey Elementary School, said nurses and medical staff within schools are critical for students’ safety and well-being. The end of next month will mark 40 years that she has worked as a nurse in the district, she said.

“I think that before decisions were made about combining schools, they should have talked to the people who are in the schools, because we know what happens in the schools,” McWilliams-Sykes said.

She said issues like whether or not nurses will have office space and supplies needed to take care of students after the reassignments are important for nurses themselves to be able to discuss with the school board. Dewey students went to Gateway Middle School after the tornado, she said, but the district has said Dewey will be repaired in time to hold classes this fall.

Board of Education President Karen Collins-Adams said in an emailed statement that the school district contacted Cummings on Thursday to request a meeting for an open dialogue regarding the planned relocation of schools.

She said that the union responded to the district's request on Saturday, and that they agreed to have a conversation at 3 p.m. Monday.

“SLPS remains committed to working together in a spirit of mutual respect and shared responsibility,” Collins-Adams said. “Together, we’ll continue prioritizing the well-being of those who matter most—our staff who support our students everyday.”