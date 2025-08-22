Affinia Healthcare places staffer on leave after Wesley Bell video

A St. Louis man who provided security for U.S. Rep Wesley Bell during a town hall meeting Tuesday has been put on administrative leave by his employer, Affinia Healthcare, according to a company statement.

Bell’s tense town hall in downtown St. Louis ended Tuesday evening with protesters criticizing him over his support of Israel and its war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Security guards eventually got in an altercation with protesters. Some attendees were pushed to the ground and had their hair pulled.

Affinia Healthcare said in a statement Friday that the company was made aware of a disturbing video where an individual was providing security in a private capacity not related to the company.

“In the video in question, an employee was working in a private capacity, providing security for an external group,” the statement reads. “The incident did not occur on Affinia Healthcare property; the event was not sponsored by, or affiliated with, our organization. We are examining the videos and will investigate the actions in question.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a message on X earlier today that many of the officers deployed were not part of the department.

A spokesperson for Bell said some individuals who provided security that night were not permanent members of Bell’s staff.

Video provided to St. Louis Public Radio shows an interaction between security and attendees.