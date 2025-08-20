Protesters confront U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell at town hall about his support of Israel

U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell's first in-person town hall on Tuesday night got off to a rocky start as the first-term Democrat was met with contentious criticism from protesters about his support for Israel .

Bell and his staff struggled to get through a dozen questions over the course of 90 minutes in front of roughly 300 people as protesters routinely interrupted and challenged the congressman’s positions.

“There's a lot of folks who don't want to have the conversation,” Bell told the crowd amid shouting. “They just want to spew what they think is important, but they don't want to have an actual debate because these are tough issues. So, now we're going to have the conversation — whether you like it or not.”

The condemnation from some in the crowd at The Post Building in downtown St. Louis largely drowned out support for Bell.

Attendee Saul Glist said he was unimpressed with the congressman’s response to some questions and the crowd’s criticism.

“While he claims to represent us, while he claims to be fighting antisemitism, while he claims to speak for the Jewish community, the Jewish community here is angry,” Glist said. “The Jewish community here is firm in its stance against genocide, and I think this was the first time that, you know, that really got to be said clearly to him.”

The event ended with plain-clothes security officers and police getting into a physical altercations with protesters who wouldn’t leave. Some attendees said they were choked, had their hair pulled and shoved to the ground. No one was arrested.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer attempts to grapple the wrist of an anti-Israel demonstrator at the end of a town hall held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Saul Glist, 24, of south St. Louis, holds up a sign protesting the war in Gaza during a town hall on Tuesday.

Despite the struggles, Bell’s staff said after the event they hope to continue with the town hall format in the future.

“I think we'll try to do more of these,” Bell told the crowd in his closing remarks. “But we gotta be able to talk, y'all.”

Bell, who routinely asked protesters to stop shouting and listen, said his position regarding the ongoing war in Gaza that’s killed thousands of Palestinians centered around dramatically increasing humanitarian aid to the region, ending the war, returning Israeli hostages and reshaping Gaza without the influence of Hamas.

Throughout the town hall, protesters chanted, among other things, that Bell supported genocide.

At one point, a constituent asked Bell about “the ongoing genocide in Palestine.” In his answer, the congressman questioned the use of the term genocide.

“Let's talk about the word genocide because we see that differently,” he said to the crowd, which was met with boos.

Maxi Glamour, who attended the town hall, believes Bell’s answer didn’t acknowledge the truth.

“Wesley Bell wanted to argue for semantics so that he can have some ethical, moral standing ground that his complicitness isn't perpetuating the genocide, and he really failed on showing the community that he cared about it,” Glamour said after the event.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, speaks while being heckled by demonstrators during a town hall meeting at The Post Building on Tuesday.

Addressing other issues

Bell critiqued the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill for its reductions to programs like Medicaid and tax cuts for the wealthiest.

Winning back the majority in the midterm elections next year is crucial to counteracting that legislation, Bell said. “We have to do that — period.”

Bell also admonished mid-decade potential Congressional redistricting in red states like Texas and Missouri at the request of President Donald Trump to help Republicans’ chances in next year’s elections.

Bell fell in line with many national Democrats, who believe blue states like California and Illinois should redraw congressional districts in retaliation for red states attempting to redraw theirs.

“If that's what you're gonna do, we're gonna fight fire with fire,” he said.

However, Bell said he would be the first to sign onto legislation that bans partisan gerrymandering.

See more photos from the town hall by St. Louis Public Radio Visuals Editor Brian Munoz.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Demonstrators against the war in Gaza gather outside a town hall meeting held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis. The activists criticized Bell for taking money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Rizing,” a demonstrator of south St. Louis, screams at U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, during a town hall at The Post Building on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, reacts to demonstrators during a town hall at The Post Building on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Rizing,” a demonstrator from south St. Louis, attempts to reason with police after they attempted to remove her.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of residents gather for a town hall meeting held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, speaks during a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Justin Idleburg, of St. Louis’ West End neighborhood, puts his hands over his heart as the crowd sings the National Anthem during a town hall held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday. The tune was abruptly sung after demonstrators, many of whom sat during the moment, continuously shouted at Bell.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, speaks during a town hall meeting at The Post Building on Tuesday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio “Rizing,” a demonstrator from south St. Louis, screams at U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, during a town hall meeting.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elior Berkowitz, 32, protests the ties between Israel and U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, during a town hall meeting held by the congressman at The Post Building on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, speaks during a town hall meeting at The Post Building.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A demonstrator attempts to shield a fellow protestor after police threw them to the ground at the end of a town hall meeting held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday. “This is exactly what I’m talking about,” said Ohun Ashae, who livestreamed the altercation. “This is how they really want to respond.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An officer attempts to clear the scene after police tossed a protester to the ground at the end of a town hall meeting held by U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, D-St. Louis County, at The Post Building on Tuesday.