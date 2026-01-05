WashU study found gaps in St. Louis’ emergency preparedness ahead of tornado, calls for change

A Washington University study found gaps in St. Louis’ emergency preparedness ahead of the May 16 EF3 tornado, calling for local public and nonprofit groups to create a support network ahead of any future emergencies.

The study, launched before the storm hit St. Louis and conducted by Washington University’s Center for the Environment, found that gaps exist despite numerous services, agencies and volunteer efforts across the city.

Among its findings, the report said fragmented coordination across the cities’ and surrounding counties' jurisdictions led to confusion and inefficiency during emergencies. Outdated and inaccessible emergency plans, insufficient inclusion of vulnerable populations and underutilization of grassroots efforts were other gaps identified in the report.

Molly Metzger, chair of the Brown School’s Domestic Social and Economic Development concentration, oversaw the study. She said the gaps the study identified were on display in the aftermath of the May tornado, as grassroots community groups worked to help their neighborhoods recover.

“Ordinary people rise to the occasion,” Metzger said. “The disconnect between that and the official emergency response systems — that was the single biggest gap that we were really trying to address."

Metzger and her students began the study after she took a Community Emergency Response Team course at St. Louis Community College. The $9 class teaches people first aid and how to size up a situation in the event of extreme weather or other emergencies.

The study focuses on emergency preparedness through a social work lens, analyzing the local vulnerability, available resources and existing gaps. It also provides suggestions.

She said taking the course made her think about how St. Louis could respond to an emergency. Not long after the research began, the May tornado struck.

The study confirmed some suspicions, Metzger said. While community groups often play essential roles, those groups may operate without "formal recognition, funding or integration into official emergency management systems.”

Metzger said that led to an underutilization of groups on the ground like Action St. Louis and ForTheCultureSTL.

“There was a lack of coordination across the landscape,” Metzger said.

The report points to case studies like the response after the EF5 tornado in 2011 that devastated Joplin. According to the study, the city’s ability to rebound from the destruction was greatly helped by public and private groups.

The study calls on national, state and local agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis to link with local organizations and leaders to create a network to prepare for future emergencies.

“Local residents, along with community organizations and government institutions, are uniquely positioned to coordinate disaster preparation decision-making, as well as address immediate community needs and supplement official response efforts following a disaster,” the study read.

Metzger said making that network is especially important, as climate change makes extreme weather events more likely.

"There are all kinds of threats out there, and it's one of these things where we just really need to work together within communities and across different sectors to be honest about the risks,” Metzger said.

The study recommends St. Louis officials tackle the issue through a four-pillar approach, focused on preparedness, public engagement, community collaboration and representation.

"We hope that this report is helpful both to those sorts of community groups that want to get better prepared for the next emergency, but we also have recommendations for the emergency response side in terms of how to meet communities where they're at,” Metzger said.

To read the report, visit environment.washu.edu.