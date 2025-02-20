Bell, Budzinski say federal cuts to transportation funding will impact pending projects

Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and Missouri Congressman Wesley Bell, D-Clayton, joined forces on Wednesday to raise concerns about potential federal funding cuts for infrastructure projects in the St. Louis region after the Department of Transportation recently paused funding.

Budzinski and Bell met for an hour in a closed meeting with the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and Bi-State Development at the association's office in Venice, Illinois, to discuss the mutual need for continued infrastructure investments in St. Louis and the Metro East.

Projects like the MacArthur Bridge — which connects downtown St. Louis and East St. Louis — and the Cahokia Port in Sauget could be impacted, Budzinski said, adding that the new administration's criteria for infrastructure funding don’t make sense and ignore safety and community needs. Both projects have not received the expected millions in funding needed to move forward.

The Terminal Rail Association is an economic engine that serves not only St. Louis but also the other side of the Mississippi River in Illinois, she said.

“That's what today was really about, the infrastructure needs, in particular, of the terminal rail investments … how this is really critical to our agricultural economy,” Budzinski said after Wednesday’s meeting. “This is a new administration, and they're looking at infrastructure funding differently.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said he's now looking at fertility rates, marriage rates and whether communities cooperate with mask mandates and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to prioritize federal funding.

“I find some of those criteria to be pretty frustrating,” Budzinski said. “I don't know what they have anything to do with real infrastructure needs.” She said the criteria could significantly impact the Metro East region’s ability to secure essential infrastructure investments.

Bell said Wednesday’s meeting was eye-opening but didn’t share specifics from the conversation. He said St. Louis is a “sleeping giant” and discussed the significance of bi-state projects.

“We have some great industries doing some great work, and I think that it's important that we do everything that we can to support that from our positions in (Washington) D.C., but also how we can work together right here in the region,” Bell said. “And if we're going to be a major region as far as transportation and things of that nature, then we have to start acting like it.”

When asked how she and Bell can tangibly fight for transportation funding, Budzinski said the conversations are just starting. She said they’re working in Congress to safeguard the investments that have already been promised.

“I can give you two examples of letters we've written of support for projects that are right here in the terminal rail area (like) the MacArthur Bridge, getting that to be rehabilitated,” Budzinski said. “I did a letter supporting that last Congress, and then also the Cahokia Port is something also that needs investment.

“I think right now is an interesting time when we're meeting with partners that do need more federal investment because there’s a lot of uncertainty in Washington right now.”