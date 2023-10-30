Wesley Bell drops U.S. Senate run, challenges incumbent Rep. Cori Bush for House seat

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is leaving the Democratic contest for U.S. Senate and instead will run to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bell’s move not only shakes up the Democratic primary against Sen. Josh Hawley, but also means that U.S. Rep. Cori Bush will have an opponent for the second straight election cycle.

During a press conference on Monday in Normandy, Bell said he’d heard one refrain since entering the Senate contest earlier this year: “We need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives.”

“So after thoughtful consideration, and consultation with respected and committed community and political leaders, I'm formally withdrawing as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, and announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to the U.S. House of Representatives for Missouri's 1st Congressional District,” Bell said.

Bell added that “our world is in a dangerous place — and we need steady and effective leadership.”

“And we're not getting it here in the 1st District,” he said.

Bell and Bush both came to prominence after a Ferguson police officer fatally shot Michael Brown Jr. in 2014. Bush parlayed her visibility as a protest leader in Ferguson to defeating U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay in 2020, while Bell rode discontent over how Brown’s case was handled to defeat St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch in 2018.

Michael B. Thomas / Special to St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, celebrates victory during her Election Night watch party at House of Soul in August 2022 in downtown St. Louis.

Among other differences, Bell has taken issue with Bush’s divergence from President Joe Biden’s agenda — including voting against the federal infrastructure bill and for advocating for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

“With the world literally on fire, I think that we need to make certain that we are providing that effective leadership not only in our district but also in D.C. and on the world stage,” Bell said.

Bush’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bush easily won renomination in 2022 against state Sen. Steve Roberts, getting nearly 70% of the vote in the Democratic primary. The 1st Congressional District is heavily Democratic, so winning that primary is tantamount to winning reelection.

When asked why he thought he would do better than Roberts, Bell replied, “I think when you're doing what's right, you do what's right.”

“And as prosecutor, I have to make some very tough decisions,” Bell said. “But at the end of the day, if I know that I'm making the right decision, I can deal with the fallout. And in this case, this district needs steady and effective leadership. This country needs steady and effective leadership. And I'm making this run because I believe it's the right thing to do.”

Bell may not be the only Democrat who will take on Bush next year. State Sen. Brian Williams of University City has also been mentioned as a potential candidate against the two-term congresswoman.

“Others will make their decisions, but I've made mine,” he said when asked about the prospect of others running against Bush.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, and Lucas Kunce attend the Missouri Democrats' Truman Dinner on Oct. 4 at the Marriott Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis. The two are competing in the 2024 Democratic Senate primary, looking to eventually challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

Senate shakeup

Bell’s departure also shakes up the Democratic primary to take on Hawley.

With Bell leaving the race, the two major candidates are now Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May. Kunce has emerged as the fundraising leader in the contest, often raising more money in certain fundraising quarters than Hawley.

Kunce has also gained the support of a number of labor unions, including the Missouri AFL-CIO. He’s also received the backing of a number of key African American officials, including St. Louis Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb.

While May has struggled to raise money so far, Bell’s exit may prompt political groups and elected officials who are wary of Kunce to give her candidacy another look. Or a new candidate could get into the race.

