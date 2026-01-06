A flesh-eating fly could be back in Missouri soon, experts warn

State and federal officials are gearing up to stop the advance of a parasitic fly that is less than 70 miles from the United States border with Mexico.

Since Nov. 25, at least 10 new cases of incidents involving the New World screwworm fly have been confirmed within 400 miles of the border. The flies have been inching their way to the U.S. since they broke the biological barrier created by Panama’s narrow geography in 2022.

“There is a threat of it maybe getting into the southern United States, and then it would most likely end up in Missouri, too, at least maybe some isolated cases,” State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg said. “It’s conceivable that it could happen in the coming year or two.”

Deb Hudman, Missouri Department of Conservation health section chief, added that “transportation of infected animals is most likely how it would enter.”

Experts are hoping for a long winter and cold spring to help keep the flies from crossing the border.

“The cold weather is good,” Hudman said. “Anything as low as 48 degrees Fahrenheit stops the larvae and pupae development, and anything below 59 degrees significantly drops the activity of adult flies.”

Local and federal agencies are working to take advantage of the weather and keep New World screwworm flies out of the U.S. Last month the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched a website hoping to centralize information about the flesh-eating fly.

“The USDA remains focused on implementing our sweeping five-pronged plan to combat New World screwworm. As part of these critical efforts, USDA is working on both sides of the border to ensure a comprehensive response,” said Lyndsay Cole, a USDA spokesperson, in an email.

That five-pronged plan includes a total of $29.5 million in investments to renovate an existing fruit fly production facility in Metapa, Mexico, and to build a sterile insect dispersal facility at Moore Air Base in south Texas. The Mexico facility is expected to open as early as next summer. Planning is also underway to build a new production facility at Moore Air Base, according to the USDA website.

“Unfortunately there won’t be enough of those sterile flies available to us for a few years. It takes a long time to ramp up those production facilities, so we are hoping it stays in Mexico,” Strubberg said.

According to the plan, sterile screwworm flies are among the primary tools the government can use to fight the New World screwworm, but only one plant exists in Panama; it produces 100 million flies a week. A separate plant in Mexico that produced 500 million flies a week was shut down in 2012 for economic reasons.

The goal of producing sterile flies is to have them mate with female flies, which usually mate only once in their lifespan. Using this method, over time the population is reduced back down to zero. The sterile insect technique is what allowed the U.S. to eradicate the flies in the 1960s.

The U.S. government has worked closely with Panama since the now-broken biological barrier was formed.

A costly wipeout

Screwworm was eradicated in the U.S. in 1966 at the cost of around $750 million. This time around, the USDA’s Economic Research Service says it could cost the Texas economy alone $1.8 billion over the next year if the fly gets into the United States.

Losses of $730 million are predicted to fall onto cattle producers. Nine of the last 10 confirmed cases of screwworm within 400 miles of the U.S. have come from bovines, according to data collected by the USDA.

“If it would come in, we would have such a great expense of eliminating it,” Strubberg said. “There are just so many different areas of added expense for individual producers.”

The impacts it would have on consumers are harder to predict, Strubberg said. But potential spikes from a dip in supply and increased expenses from dealing with screwworm could add to shelf costs.

To help the government contact producers in a potential infested zone, Strubberg urges people to register their premises through the Missouri Department of Agriculture if they have animals. The premises registration form can be found here.

Cows and wildlife: easy targets

The flies can infest all living warm-blooded animals. This includes humans, pets, livestock and wild animals. Some signs to look out for in infected animals include an open wound or navel that looks infected, decreased activity and animals isolating themselves.

“The larvae are basically maggots,” Strubberg said. “They are much more aggressive than the normal maggots of the common flies we have around Missouri right now, and so they will cause a lot more damage.”

If an animal gets infected, there are a few treatment options. If treated, animals can make full recoveries, but untreated it is “very devastating,” Strubberg said.

“If you catch it early enough and treat it, you would do some surgical procedures to remove the larvae and hopefully treat them so they don’t mature,” Strubberg said. “There are systemic treatments of infested animals also; some of the larvae are so deep that you can’t remove them all surgically.”

The FDA conditionally approved a new topical solution for the prevention and treatment of New World screwworm in cattle over 2 months old, Exzolt Cattle-CA1. The drug is in the same family as Bravecto, an oral drug used for flea and tick prevention in dogs and cats.

“Exzolt Cattle-CA1 is eligible for conditional approval because it is intended to prevent and treat serious or life-threatening diseases in cattle, it addresses unmet animal health needs, and demonstrating effectiveness of the drug requires complex or particularly difficult studies,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.

“Pets are also an easy way for screwworm to be transported,” Strubberg said. “We are working with every entity we can to try and get pet owners and all animal owners aware.”

He says to monitor pets to make sure they don’t have any open wounds and are feeling well. Strubberg added it’s important to be especially vigilant if you recently traveled to a place with an active screwworm population like Central and South America.

“If anyone is purchasing pets from outside the state, you definitely want the veterinarian to take a good look at it,” Hudman said.

Missouri’s wild animal populations would be at risk as well.

“Deer would be something to keep an eye on because they have lots of wounds from running, vehicle strikes and fences,” Hudman said. “It could certainly be present in raccoons, opossums, coyotes and rabbits. Really any warm-blooded species with an open wound.”

Wild populations would be next to impossible to contain and treat because they aren’t behind a fence or in a barn, Hudman said.

“You would have to trap all of them, and then you would have to treat them, then the first treatment might not take,” she said. “I just don’t see how that would be very viable.”

The only wild populations that might be possible to protect are ones with small, localized populations. Hudman pointed to Missouri’s elk population as an example.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is working closely with the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the USDA to develop a plan to combat the potential arrival of screwworm. A plan is currently not finalized.

“We’re setting up and making sure there are microscopes all around the state with people who can identify the larvae so we can have a local or regional way to approach it,” Hudman said.

Screwworm fly impostor

Another challenge Missouri faces in identifying potential screwworm infestations is a different species of blowfly that looks like the screwworm fly. That species of blowfly feeds off dead tissue instead of living tissue.

“It’s going to be very tricky for the general public to tell the difference between the two, and the one that feeds off of dead tissue is very prevalent,” Hudman said.

While the New World screwworm fly hasn’t been detected in the U.S., Hudman advises caution toward the potential presence of the fly in the coming years.

