Detainee in critical condition after medical emergency at St. Louis jail

A detainee at the St. Louis City Justice Center is in critical condition after suffering an unknown medical emergency Friday morning.

The 43-year-old woman was in custody of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and in their prisoner processing unit located on the first floor of the jail when the incident occurred.

Police said medical staff arrived around 10:20 a.m. and revived the unidentified woman before she was taken to a hospital. As of Friday afternoon, police say the woman was still in poor shape and that death was imminent.

Twenty people have died in custody of the jail since 2020. But public safety officials noted that when detainees are still being booked at the jail, they’re technically still in police custody.

Samuel Hayes Jr., 31, died in custody of the jail in July after he was placed in a restraint chair, and Derek Dean, 48, died in March.

The jail has been riddled with internal problems and controversy for years, and leadership changes are underway after former Interim Commissioner of Corrections Doug Burris’ short-term contract ended on Aug. 15.

Tammy Ross, previously the deputy commissioner, is currently at the helm. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer on Thursday announced that Nate Hayward, the deputy director of security at St. Louis County Justice Services, will take over as commissioner of the jail on Sept. 16.