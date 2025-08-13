Detainee convulsed and cried out for 20 minutes before death at St. Louis jail, lawsuit alleges

The mother of a man who died in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against corrections staff, nurses, the city and a corrections-focused health care provider.

Anita Washington filed the suit Wednesday. The lawsuit details the July 19 incident that led to Samuel Hayes Jr.’s death after an altercation between Hayes and another detainee.

The suit lists three counts:

Count 1: Wrongful death suit against corrections and supervising officers

The lawsuit argues that corrections officers were aware that Hayes wasn’t well when he was handcuffed and removed from his cell and that an employee said Hayes was “falling every chance he could.”

Jail and city officials said last month that Hayes Jr., who was facing first degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was unresponsive after the altercation and didn’t respond to verbal commands. He fell to the ground when jail workers opened his cell door. The family’s attorney, Jack Waldron, who was also shown security footage video of the incident, said Hayes Jr. was then strapped to the restraint chair that wasn’t in clear view of security cameras.

The suit alleges a couple nurses briefly tended to Hayes Jr. and then left him unattended where he convulsed and cried out for about 20 minutes. When a worker arrived an hour and a half later, Hayes Jr. had stopped moving and was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawyers for Hayes’ family said corrections officers failed to follow appropriate city medical policies when restraining Hayes to the chair and did not provide adequate medical care or check-ins when he was restrained.

“Correctional Defendants breached their duty of care to Samuel,” the lawsuit states.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety could not be reached for comment.

Mitch McCoy, an SLMPD spokesperson, said the case file will be submitted to the circuit attorney’s office for review, and that the department’s only role is to conduct the criminal investigation, not the internal review.

Count 2: Wrongful death suit and medical malpractice allegations against the health care provider and nurses

The second count argues that Physician Correctional USA, the city jail health care provider, committed medical malpractice in restraining Hayes Jr. and failing to follow proper medical procedures.

Lawyers argue that two nurses did not provide medical checks on Hayes Jr. prior to his restraint and didn’t perform regular check-ins once he was placed in the chair.

But the suit goes further and questions the health-care provider’s past. The city signed a contract with Physician Correctional USA in late 2023 following a string of detainee deaths over several months.

Waldron said the city is paying the company almost $10 million a year to provide medical coverage at the jail. He said the company has been a source of controversy , including in Puerto Rico.

“In Puerto Rico, there are a variety of lawsuits related to the quality of their medical care, and one that even relates to a person who is having a medical emergency and who was left and ended up dead,” Waldron said. “They lost their contract in Puerto Rico in the last couple of months.”

Emails sent to the address listed on Physician Correctional USA were undeliverable and calls to the organization went to voicemail.

Count 3: Sunshine Law violations against St. Louis

Waldron said the family filed a public records request with the city related to Hayes’ death.

While some of the records aren’t available due to the ongoing investigation by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit, he said other documents that the family knows exist haven’t been shared.

“Sam's family is entitled to those records under the law, under the Missouri Sunshine Law,” Waldron said. “The city denied our request and when we sent a follow up showing them the law and why they were wrong, we received absolutely no response.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Cara Spencer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Waldron said police showed him and Hayes Jr.’s family security camera video of his death a couple days after the incident, but they weren't able to keep the video or take notes.

Waldron said the video is the most important record they’re seeking so that they can identify the individual defendants. He said there could also be other angles of the incident that hadn’t been seen yet.

“We don't know who the people are who were there strapping Sam into the chair and the people who abandoned him,” Waldron said. “So we're at a real disadvantage for the family.”

