St. Louis police are investigating the 20th death at the city jail since 2020

A detainee at the St. Louis City Justice Center died this weekend, the 20th known death at the jail since 2020.

Samuel Hayes Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday evening. Police said his death followed an altercation with another person inside a cell that started around 8:20 p.m.

Officials said sometime during or after the altercation Hayes did not respond to verbal commands and was placed in a restraint chair. He was found unresponsive around 10 p.m. and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m., police said.

Hayes was 31.

Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said Monday afternoon the SLMPD Force Investigation Unit is working to trace the timeline of events that led to Hayes' death.

"I can tell you that when our detectives arrived at the hospital, there was no physical, external signs of trauma to (Hayes') body," McCoy said. "Outside of that, the Medical Examiner's Office will be the one to clearly help our detectives identify the cause of death."

City Justice Center staff notified the police department's Force Investigation Unit of Hayes’ death later that evening, interim Corrections Commissioner Doug Burris said in a statement.

“The Division of Corrections recognizes that any death in custody is a profoundly serious matter and extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Burris said. “The safety and well-being of individuals in our care is a fundamental responsibility, and incidents of this nature are treated with the highest level of scrutiny.”

Mayor Cara Spencer issued a statement about Hayes’ death.

“While the facts are being gathered, my office is committed to ensuring accountability and a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Spencer said. “I have been clear about my commitment to ensuring the safety of those in our care at the jail, and reforming the jail is one of my top priorities. We will continue to support and await the SLMPD's thorough investigation and final report."