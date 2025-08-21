Spencer taps St. Louis County jail veteran to lead troubled City Justice Center

A veteran of the St. Louis County jail has been tapped to lead the troubled City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

Provided by the city of St. Louis Nate Hayward, a veteran of the St. Louis County Department of Justice Services, will take over the St. Louis City Justice Center on Sept. 16.

Mayor Cara Spencer announced Thursday that Nate Hayward would take over as St. Louis’ corrections commissioner on Sept. 16. He will replace Doug Burris, who has been in the role on an interim basis since January.

“Making the CJC a place where detainees are safe and can begin working toward a better future as contributing members of society is a top priority for me, and I know Nate Hayward shares that commitment,” Spencer said in a statement.

Hayward has been at the county jail for more than 32 years. He is currently in charge of the facility’s daily operations, including the health and safety of the roughly 1,200 people detained there.

Hayward said in a statement that he was “honored and humbled” by the selection.

“I understand the importance of this role and the challenges that come with it, and I am ready to work collaboratively to enhance safety, accountability and rehabilitative efforts within the Justice Center,” he said.

Twenty people are known to have died at the CJC since 2020. The most recent victim, Samuel Hayes Jr., was laid to rest on Thursday.

