St. Louis Public Schools to reassign some students after May tornado damaged buildings

St. Louis Public Schools will move some students from storm-damaged buildings to other schools within the district for the start of the upcoming school year.

The May 16 tornado damaged 12 schools, including roof and water damage, blown-out windows and downed trees. Some schools also lost electricity.

Here's a list of schools that will not be reopening in time for the first day of school, Aug. 18, and where those students will be reassigned:

Ashland ES students will be housed at Jefferson ES.

Hickey ES students will be housed at Walbridge ES.

Washington Montessori ES students will be housed at Ames ES.

Yeatman MS students will be housed at Gateway MS.

Soldan International Studies HS students will be housed at Gateway STEM HS.

Sumner HS students will be housed at Clyde C. Miller College Prep Academy.

Beaumont HS programs will be housed at Clyde C. Miller College Prep Academy.

Dewey, Bryan Hill, Columbia and Blewett elementary schools and Pamoja Preparatory Academy will reopen in time for the fall. These schools had originally been closed during the last week of school due to a loss of power, which has since been restored.

“We understand that transitions can be challenging, and we deeply appreciate the flexibility and understanding shown by our students, families, and staff during this period,” Superintendent Millicent Borishade said in a statement.

These schools are not confirmed to be closed permanently, according to Charles Poole, a spokesperson for the district.

The district is currently in the process of finalizing transportation plans for this school year and has said it will send information to families in the coming months.