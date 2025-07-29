Sam Page says he’s cooperating with Andrew Bailey’s Prop B mailer investigation

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he turned over his cellphone to the Missouri State Highway Patrol when troopers came to his office Monday.

The officers were working on behalf of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Bailey’s office is investigating Page over mailers about Proposition B that were sent out using taxpayer money. The measure would have allowed the county council to fire department heads and the county counselor with five out of seven votes, but it was rejected by voters 62% to 38% in April.

Bailey’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment about the investigation.

Page’s political action committee spent $100,000 trying to defeat the proposition.

At a county council meeting Tuesday night, Page said he is cooperating with the investigation. He has said the mailers were only informational.

“I can’t imagine that anyone has done anything wrong,” Page said.

He said his attorney, Jeff Jensen, will be paid with personal funds.

Councilman Dennis Hancock said during the meeting that the council had previously advised the county executive not to use taxpayer dollars for the Prop B mailers.

“He ignored our advice,” Hancock said. “The county will move forward regardless of the outcome for him. But I just think we deserve better than that.”

Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days said she received no communication from the county executive about the status of the investigation.

“I'm embarrassed because the press is calling me, asking me what's going on,” Days said. “I can't tell them. I don't know.”

Page left the meeting early and did not hear the comments from the council members regarding the investigation.