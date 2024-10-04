Hiba Ahmad covers education for St. Louis Public Radio. She’s spent most of her career working as a producer for NPR programs Weekend Edition, All Things Considered and the daily flagship podcast Up First.

Hiba is a Virginia native but is making St. Louis her home. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism and is wrapping up her masters in Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies at George Mason University. When she’s not in a classroom or a school board meeting, she’s out exploring the city — in search of the next best place to eat. Send her some recommendations: @hiba_ahmad96 or hahmad@stlpr.org.