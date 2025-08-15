Ameren donates $4M to bill relief as the utility resumes disconnections in St. Louis

Ameren is donating $4 million to community action agencies in Missouri and Illinois, citing a heat wave that began Friday.

The money is earmarked for residential customers who need bill payment assistance.

“We’ve experienced prolonged periods of extreme heat throughout the summer, leading to increased use of energy and air conditioners,” said Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience for Ameren, in a statement. “We understand the economic hardships families living in our communities are facing each day.”

The St. Louis area is under a heat advisory through Monday evening and could see a heat index of up to 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The utility company noted in its press release that it had donated $1 million to community organizations to support victims of the May 16 tornado in St. Louis. In late May, Ameren Missouri paused disconnecting electric service for customers behind on their bills in the area hit by the tornado.

But the utility has since resumed disconnections. Earlier this week, advocates criticized Ameren for not doing more for tornado victims and pointing to the continued heat in the region.

"We've seen multiple heat waves," said Kristian Blackman, executive director of Tenants Transforming Greater St. Louis, at a protest Wednesday. "Another one is on the way, so there is no reason that people should be without power.”

Connie Taylor, Ameren director of community engagement and impact, told St. Louis Public Radio at the time that it would be focusing on financial assistance and flexible payment plans. Taylor would not say if Ameren would again pause disconnections.

Ameren customers who need help can visit the assistance page of its website or call 800-552-7583 or call 211 to reach community organizations that are helping administer storm-related utility assistance.

Reporter Kate Grumke contributed to this report.

