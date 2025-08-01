Francis Howell superintendent resigns 2 weeks before school year

Francis Howell School District’s new superintendent has resigned two weeks before the start of the school year — without ever showing up to the job.

Board of Education President Steven Blair said in a statement to the district that Mike Dominguez had decided to resign “to allow him to pursue opportunities that better align with the current needs of his family.”

Francis Howell School District Mike Dominguez was supposed to start as superintendent for Francis Howell School District in July.

The district announced Dominguez as its pick for the top job in March and set his start date as July 1.

However, a letter from the district on June 27 said that Dominguez was unable to start on the original date and that Deputy Superintendent Mark Delaney would fill the role.

“As a long-time Francis Howell educator, Mr. Delaney has the right combination of experience and relational abilities necessary to lead the District, and the Board is grateful for his willingness to serve in this important leadership capacity,” Blair said in a statement.

Delaney will serve as interim superintendent as the district prepares to welcome students and families back for the start of the school year on Aug. 18.

The district conducted a national search to find its next leader after former Superintendent Kenenth Roumpos took the top job at Kirkwood School District for this school year.

Dominguez most recently served as superintendent of Garden City Public Schools in Kansas.

The district is also facing scrutiny after it was discovered that conservative school board member Jane Puszkar hired a consultant to review the district’s library books for inappropriate content without proper approval.

The district paid the consultant $3,000 in May.

