Lawmakers sue Missouri over Chiefs and Royals stadium funding: ‘Who pays Mahomes?’

A bill passed hastily in a special session of the Missouri General Assembly that would provide a half-billion dollars in subsidies to keep the Royals and Chiefs in the state is unconstitutional, a lawsuit filed Thursday charges.

“The appropriations described in the bill are a direct gift or bribe to the owners of the Chiefs and Royals to stay in Missouri,” the lawsuit filed in Cole County said.

It also suggests the bill might also be a bribe “to the owners of the Cardinals” if they want to renovate Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The lawsuit was filed by state Sen. Mike Moon, a Republican from Greene County; state Rep. Bryant Wolfin, a Republican from Ste. Genevieve County and Ron Calzone, whom the plaintiffs describe as a citizen activist from Maries County. Moon and Wolfin voted against the bill.

They are suing Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

They give five reasons the bill is unconstitutional, including a “Grant of public money to private persons.” The lawsuit claims the Chiefs could receive $33 million a year in subsidies over 30 years. It also says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million a year.

“It thus appears what is really going on is that the Missouri legislature has passed a law under which, year by year, the taxpayers are paying 73% of Mahomes’s salary,” according to the lawsuit.

The 31-page lawsuit also claims it will protect the constitutional rights of Missouri citizens and the integrity of the legislative process. The bill “would have profound implications for the citizens of Missouri by granting substantial public funds to private sports franchises without clear public benefit.”

The bill also provides $25 million to areas that experienced storm damage not only from the May tornado in St. Louis but also from storms elsewhere in March and April. The lawsuit said combining sports incentives and storm relief is also unconstitutional.

Moon said the General Assembly also "blatantly violated" its own rules.

The lawsuit challenges the Show-Me Sports Investment Act, which would float bonds to pay for half of stadiums that cost $500 million or more. The bill would cost an estimated $1.5 billion over the 30-year life of the bonds. It would also mandate local tax breaks.

Kansas has offered up to a billion dollars in Sales Tax and Revenue bonds to lure the teams. The deal would pay up to 70% of construction costs. STAR bonds are paid off using the additional taxes the property produces. Kansas just extended its deadline for the teams to decide.

Experts say professional sports teams’ effects on local economies are mixed. Missouri could lose up to $68 million in tax revenue if both the Royals and Chiefs decamp for Kansas.

“The Attorney General is constitutionally obligated to defend the laws enacted by the people of Missouri through their elected representatives,” Bailey said in a statement. “Our Office is currently reviewing the lawsuit.”

The Governor’s Office said it does not comment on pending litigation.