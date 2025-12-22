Downtown’s Wheelhouse bar, two other restaurants closing their doors

The Wheelhouse bar in downtown St. Louis has announced it's closing after 11 years in business.

The late-night establishment, located on Spruce Street near Busch Stadium, is not only bustling on weekends but also provides lunch, dinner and party reservations.

Wheelhouse managers thanked the community for supporting the establishment and for creating energy that, in their words, has been “truly unmatched” in a post to their Instagram account.

“To our incredible team, past and present, thank you for turning this space downtown into more than just a bar. It was a home,” the statement reads. “To our STL community, thank you for supporting a locally owned business and creating an energy that was truly unmatched. The friendships and shared moments will stay with us forever.”

The bar will be open this Friday and Saturday night but will close its doors for good after its New Year’s Eve party next week. Tickets must be purchased online .

The Wheelhouse made headlines under previous ownership for flouting masking and social distancing guidelines during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little Lucy

Little Lucy bar and diner is also permanently closing at its two neighboring locations in the Grove business district of Forest Park Southeast — Lucy Quinn, also known as Lucy Q, and Little Lucy — on Dec. 31.

The dual establishments are closing after opening just 10 months ago. Ben Welch, a Webster Groves native, was inspired by his family matriarch’s Mississippi roots when he opened the restaurants. They offer Southern-style dinners and weekend brunches in a relaxed space adorned by Welch’s art collection.

“It’s been a pleasure serving our community,” said an online statement. “We are incredibly grateful and appreciative of your support during the time we shared. … Come thru for one last meal, hello or goodbye.”

The post said it was impossible to keep the business running due to “multiple determining factors.”

Café Piazza

Café Piazza’s last day of service will be Dec. 29.

The restaurant, located in Benton Park, opened eight years ago. Attendees have enjoyed watching sporting events, karaoke, trivia, lunch buffets and live music at the spot on Arsenal Avenue, as well as walls featuring murals showcasing St. Louis history.

“Come out and enjoy our place one more time as we bring an 8 year journey to an end,” said a statement on Café Piazza's Facebook page. “Saturday will be our finale and Mizzou bowl game watch party. We will be releasing some more details as to the closure in the coming days. For now, we just wanted to get the word out.”