Edwardsville School District to pay Shelton $64k as part of separation agreement

The Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 will pay its recently departed superintendent $64,604, according to a separation agreement obtained by St. Louis Public Radio.

The Metro East school board unanimously approved the agreement with Patrick Shelton on Dec. 15.

Board President Bob Paty could not be immediately reached for comment.

In addition to the lump sum payment of $64,406 that will be paid by Jan. 15, Shelton will remain on paid administrative leave until his resignation on March 13 and receive payment for 10 unused vacation days.

He is required to return all of his district-provided devices, including laptop and cellphone and keys to the central office.

Shelton’s resignation letter was attached to the separation agreement, which expressed his gratitude for his time spent with the district.

“I want to express my deepest appreciation for the dedicated educators, support staff, administrators and leaders who work tirelessly every day on behalf of our students,” the letter reads. “Their professionalism, compassion and unwavering commitment to excellence are the heart of this district.”

The board placed him on paid leave in September, without giving a reason for the decision, citing a personnel issue. Board members have not discussed a reason for the agreed-upon departure either.

Under his current contract, Shelton received a base salary of $195,000 that included annual raises based on the average percentage increase that union employees received. The contract was to expire June 30, 2028.

However, the contract could be terminated if there was a agreement between the board and the superintendent.

The board appointed Allen Duncan as the acting superintendent at the September meeting where they voted to suspend Shelton. Duncan previously served as the assistant superintendent in Edwardsville.