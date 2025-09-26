Edwardsville school board suspends superintendent with pay and installs acting leader

Allen Duncan Jr. will serve as the acting superintendent for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 beginning immediately

The announcement comes after the Board of Education voted unanimously to suspend its superintendent, Patrick Shelton, with pay during a special board meeting on Thursday.

The district and school board did not provide any specifics about why Shelton was suspended, stating they could not discuss a personnel matter.

“While I can confirm Dr. Allen Duncan was appointed as Acting Superintendent because he has the confidence of the Board, we can't comment on anything else due to this being a personnel issue,” Bob Paty, school board president, said in an email.

In an email to families, Duncan said he was honored to serve in the top role of the district and said he will prioritize student learning and safety during the school year.

“I will lead with integrity, transparency, and a genuine willingness to listen,” Duncan stated in the email. “Together, we will continue strengthening District #7 and providing educational experiences that empower every student to achieve personal success.”

Shelton has served as the district’s superintendent since July 2021 with a current annual salary of $195,000. His contract was set to expire in 2028.

He came under scrutiny earlier this year after the district laid off 16 non-tenured teachers .

Teachers criticized Shelton and district leadership in the spring for prioritizing school renovation projects over teacher salaries.

Shelton cited possible cuts to federal funding as a reason for the cuts in teaching positions.

He also came under scrutiny in 2024 after his contract was shared publicly , showing that he was allotted 108 sick days. In contrast, teachers receive 15 paid sick days per year.