Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in November 2025

Generations of bleary-eyed St. Louisans have flitted into late night diners like moths to lamplight, drawn in by one of our most treasured regional dishes: the slinger — an artful pile of eggs, hash browns, onions, cheese, meat and chile (or gravy).

So the city mourned at the beginning of November when one of the last best places to get a slinger — the Buttery on South Grand Boulevard — closed.

Bryan Kerbow, an overnight cook known for wearing a pistol on the job, wrote on the Lost Tables Facebook page that owner Ed O'Day had died after a short battle with cancer.

“I want to thank you all on behalf of The Buttery for all the years of patronage and for all the memories you gave us all,” he said. “And if any of my regulars see this post if I don’t have your phone number just know that I love you all and I thank you all very much for coming to see me.”

November also marked several long-awaited openings in the region. Those include a new Comet Coffee location in Southwest Garden and a brick-and-mortar in Shaw by Tower Grove Farmers’ Market favorite Tee Rak Thai. Also, The team that brought Kenny’s Upstairs to South Grand plus notable local baker and food guy Joe Stein opened Ozzy’s Market , a bodega-inspired market and cafe in Downtown West.

Outside the city, people can try dirty soda at Dirty Pop in O’Fallon, Missouri. That’s soda mixed with syrups, cream or fruit — a trend that’s popular with the Mormon community. Nettie’s Pizza Den from longtime local restaurateur Mike Randolph opened in Clayton. Finally, Sasha’s on Demun launched Cellar Bar, a wine-by-the-glass menu serving leftover (but presumably still excellent) bottles from its last 15 years.

Openings

Cellar Bar, Clayton (inside Sasha’s on Demun)

Club AVA, downtown (Ballpark Village)

Comet Coffee, Southwest Garden

Dave’s Hot Chicken, Des Peres

Dirty Pop, O’Fallon, Missouri

DD Mau, Webster Groves

Latte Lounge, Midtown

Mortar & Pestle, Southampton

Nettie’s Pizza Den, Clayton

O/B Slices, Alton

Ozzy’s Market, Downtown West

The Passport Craft Cocktail and Wine Bar, Downtown West

Tee Rak Thai, Shaw

Saddles Social House, Defiance

Schatze’s Bar & Grill, Belleville

Scout’s, Midtown

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory, Soulard

Zen Me Noodles and Crepes, Crestwood

Closings

Arch Nemesis Brewery, Chesterfield

The Buttery, Tower Grove South

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, Edwardsville

Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras, Richmond Heights

Lotawata Creek, Fairview Heights

Prime 55, Skinker DeBaliviere

Session Taco, Central West End

Steampunk Brew Works, Town and Country

See one I missed? Let me know at jrogen@stlpr.org.