© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis firefighters battling huge blaze that engulfed abandoned warehouse complex

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published November 28, 2025 at 11:11 AM CST
St. Louis firefighters work to extinguish a six-alarm blaze that tore through four warehouses in the Crunden-Martin Manufacturing Company complex on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in downtown St. Louis. More than 200 firefighters from multiple agencies responded in the early morning hours. The site is part of a $1.2 billion, 100-acre redevelopment planned for the city’s riverfront.
John Frey
/
Bird Production Inc.
St. Louis firefighters work to extinguish a six-alarm blaze that tore through four warehouses in the Crunden-Martin Manufacturing Company complex on Friday in downtown St. Louis. More than 200 firefighters from multiple agencies responded in the early morning hours. The site is part of a $1.2 billion, 100-acre redevelopment planned for the city’s riverfront.

St. Louis firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze that engulfed abandoned buildings south of downtown on Friday.

St. Louis Fire Department officials say that a fire near Second and Gratiot streets has been burning at four abandoned buildings since early morning.

The site is part of a $1.2 billion, 100-acre redevelopment planned for the city’s riverfront. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fires could be seen from miles away.

Cars line South Second Street under the old Crunden Martin Manufacturing Co. on Thursday in Chouteau's Landing along the St. Louis riverfront.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cars line South Second Street under the Crunden-Martin Manufacturing Co. warehouses in August 2022. Much of the complex burned in a six-alarm fire on Friday.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told KSDK that firefighters from multiple agencies responded. He added that it’s expected to be several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

Jenkerson also said firefighters had to evacuate homeless individuals from the buildings.

In a statement, Mayor Cara Spencer said, “Brave firefighters have been battling this 5-alarm fire since the middle of the night.”

“Their dedication to serving our community and keeping us safe, while facing the dangers themselves, is truly admirable,” Spencer said.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis Fire DepartmentDowntown St. LouisTop Stories
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Related Content