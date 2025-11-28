St. Louis firefighters battling huge blaze that engulfed abandoned warehouse complex

St. Louis firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze that engulfed abandoned buildings south of downtown on Friday.

St. Louis Fire Department officials say that a fire near Second and Gratiot streets has been burning at four abandoned buildings since early morning.

The site is part of a $1.2 billion, 100-acre redevelopment planned for the city’s riverfront. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fires could be seen from miles away.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cars line South Second Street under the Crunden-Martin Manufacturing Co. warehouses in August 2022. Much of the complex burned in a six-alarm fire on Friday.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told KSDK that firefighters from multiple agencies responded. He added that it’s expected to be several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

Jenkerson also said firefighters had to evacuate homeless individuals from the buildings.

In a statement , Mayor Cara Spencer said, “Brave firefighters have been battling this 5-alarm fire since the middle of the night.”

“Their dedication to serving our community and keeping us safe, while facing the dangers themselves, is truly admirable,” Spencer said.

