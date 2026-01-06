In St. Louis, it doesn’t take much to find a divide. There are the invisible lines we draw around politics, high schools — even what toppings belong on a pizza. And then, there are the big ones, like the Mississippi River or the 150-year-old split between St. Louis city and county.
Meet Me is about connecting across divides to find a way forward in a moment when division seems to dictate so much.
Meet Me is funded in part by a grant from the James S. McDonnell Foundation.
The Team
Luis Antonio Perez
Meet Me host and lead producer
Luis is an award-winning producer with more than 15 years experience in public radio, specializing in community-first projects.
At Colorado Public Radio, his work earned several Podcast Academy "Ambie" nominations, a New York Festivals Radio award, a Webby Award, and regional Society of Professional Journalists and Edward R. Murrow awards.
Previously at Chicago Public Media, he helped pioneer the Urban Alternative Radio format and led community audio storytelling workshops. Luis also served as board president of the Association of Independents in Radio and is a proud alumnus of AIR’s New Voices program.
A first-generation Puerto Rican–Colombian, Luis holds a master’s in Leadership for Creative Enterprises from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s from Columbia College Chicago.
You can reach Luis to talk about all things St. Louis at lperez@stlpr.org.
Paola Rodriguez
Meet Me engagement producer
Before joining St. Louis Public Radio as an engagement producer, Paola was a reporter and producer at Arizona Public Media. In Tucson, Paola reported on uranium mining that poisoned tribal drinking water and on Arizona’s fight to block a civil war-era abortion ban.
She found her love for public media during an internship with STLPR in 2021. Paola’s work has been recognized by organizations like the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Public Media Journalists Association, and the Arizona Press Club.
Paola is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and holds a master’s degree in legal studies from the University of Arizona.
You can reach Paola to share your thoughts on St. Louis at prodriguez@stlpr.org.
Editing & Production
Alex Heuer
Supervising editor
Alex is the executive producer of St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s flagship program.
Brian Heffernan
Executive Producer
Brian is St. Louis Public Radio's managing editor of audience and product and co-leads the STLPR newsroom.
Lara Hamdan
Engagement Strategy
Lara is St. Louis Public Radio’s engagement editor.
Greg Munteanu
Audio Production & Sound Design
Greg is the midday host at St. Louis Public Radio.
Station Support
Fontella Bradford
Communications Specialist
Rob Edwards
Managing Editor, News
Cristina Fletes-Mach
Visual Communication Specialist
Jess Luther
General Manager
Madalyn Painter
Director of Marketing & Digital Media
Alexander Rice
Digital Products Developer