Rob EdwardsManaging Editor, News
Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.
Before settling in St. Louis, Rob worked at KOMU in Columbia, Missouri; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; and WMC in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
Rob is a 2005 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and continues to root for the Tigers. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Maggie, and their two daughters, Ellis and Emily.
Federal prosecutors accuse Bradley Ezewiro, who played for the Billikens during the 2023-24 season, of conspiring to fix games and trying to recruit players from other teams to participate in his scheme.
The City of St. Louis Department of Health issued a health advisory Thursday, reporting a significant spike in flu cases both in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Proehl was previously the wide receivers coach for the Battlehawks in 2023. He is a St. Louis Rams legend who played as part of the "Greatest Show on Turf."
The National Weather Service says 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in the St. Louis region Monday.
St. Louis County Police say the man, who was not a passenger, refused to drop a knife and was advancing at officers when they opened fire.
Peabody Energy, which has been headquartered in downtown St. Louis since the 1950s, announced Friday it plans to move the company to a building in Des Peres.
Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor in Illinois, said his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were killed in a crash in Montana.
The Gateway Arch, which has been closed since Oct. 1 because of the government shutdown, will reopen thanks to donations from local organizations and nonprofits.
Thousands of "No Kings" protests are planned nationwide, and more than a dozen are scheduled in the St. Louis region.
Here's what's happening to local government agencies, support services and attractions.
A federal grand jury indicted two St. Charles County residents Wednesday, accusing them of harboring people who are in the country illegally.