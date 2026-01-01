Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.

Before settling in St. Louis, Rob worked at KOMU in Columbia, Missouri; WTVG in Toledo, Ohio; and WMC in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Rob is a 2005 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and continues to root for the Tigers. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Maggie, and their two daughters, Ellis and Emily.