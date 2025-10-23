Helicopter crash kills 4 members of Illinois GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey’s family

Four family members of Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for Illinois governor, were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday in Montana.

A statement on Bailey’s campaign Facebook page said his son, Zachary, and daughter-in-law, Kelsey, died in the crash along with two of their young children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7.

The couple’s third child, Finn, was not on the helicopter.

“Darren and (his wife) Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the social media post said. “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

Details of the crash, including the cause and whether anyone else was on board, have not yet been released.

Bailey, who recently announced his intention to run again for governor in Illinois, was the Republican nominee for the office in 2022. He lost that race to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker.

