St. Charles residents charged with illegally harboring people after ICE raid

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:57 PM CDT
The Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A federal grand jury indicted Guo Liang Ye and De Jin Ye on Wednesday, accusing them of harboring people who are in the country illegally.

A federal grand jury has indicted two St. Charles County residents, accusing them of harboring people who are in the country illegally.

Guo Liang Ye and De Jin Ye, both 56, were each charged Wednesday with felonies in the Eastern District of Missouri. Federal prosecutors say the duo concealed, harbored and shielded people who entered the United States without legal status.

Agents with the FBI and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement arrested both Tuesday in St. Charles County. The FBI said its agents were present at raids at both a home and restaurant in St. Peters.

Missouri secretary of state records show Guo Liang Ye is the registered agent for the Golden Apple Buffet on Mexico Road. The restaurant has been closed since Tuesday.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 upon conviction. The FBI and the ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations are handling the case.
Rob Edwards
See stories by Rob Edwards
