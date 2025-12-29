Former Rams wide receiver Ricky Proehl named head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks

Former Rams wide receiver Ricky Proehl, a member of the "Greatest Show on Turf," was named Monday as the new head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

He replaces Anthony Becht, who was named head coach of the Orlando Storm last week.

Proehl played for the Rams from 1998 to 2002. He is best known for catching a touchdown pass from Kurt Warner in the NFC championship game during the 1999-2000 season, helping the Rams defeat Tampa Bay on their way to winning Super Bowl XXXIV.

After his NFL playing career, Proehl held several professional coaching jobs, including a stint with the Battlehawks in 2023, when he served as wide receivers coach.

“I have so many meaningful and special memories of St. Louis, not only because of the success on the field, but because of the people who made it feel like home,” said Proehl. “I valued the opportunity to work alongside Anthony Becht, wish him the very best, and am truly honored to return now as the Battlehawks head coach. Since my playing career, my focus has been on developing players and helping them reach the next level. We will continue that commitment as we work to bring another football championship to the best sports town in the country.”

The announcement was made Monday by UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon.

“Ricky Proehl is the perfect fit to step into the shoes of head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks,” said Brandon. “He has not only achieved greatness on the gridiron as a player and a coach, but he is deeply rooted in the Gateway City where he was Super Bowl champion with St. Louis Rams and an assistant coach with the St. Louis Battlehawks.”

Proehl takes over a team that reached the UFL playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Battlehawks finished with winning records in both 2024 and 2025 but failed to advance past the conference championship game.