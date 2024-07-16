Abby LloricoMorning Newscaster
After more than a decade working in television newsrooms, Abby Llorico joined St. Louis Public Radio in April 2024 as the morning newscaster and host of The Gateway Podcast.
Most recently, Abby was a reporter and anchor in Washington, D.C., focusing on debunking misinformation for local and national audiences. Before that, Abby was on air as a morning and special projects reporter for several years here in her hometown of St. Louis. She also hosted and produced a weekly podcast sharing the stories behind the region’s food scene. She’s been dispatched to cover major news around the country–but is a true Midwesterner, with previous gigs at stations in Indianapolis and Central Illinois.
Abby has been honored with an Emmy Award and multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards, and as a finalist for the DuPont Columbia Award. Her reporting has been recognized by the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Missouri and Illinois Broadcast Associations, and her involvement in the community has been highlighted in the St. Louis Business Journal.
Abby studied journalism and political science at Indiana University.
When not at work, she's often found nurturing her collection of houseplants, gathering with her large extended family, or enjoying a local patio with her husband and their two pups. She’s excited to be back in St. Louis, where reporting means the most to her: helping her hometown make sense of the news.
