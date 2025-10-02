What we know about how the federal shutdown is affecting the St. Louis region

The failure of Congress to pass a spending agreement means the United States government is shut down — and that impacts jobs far outside of Washington, D.C.

More than 25,000 people in the St. Louis metropolitan area are federal employees, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data . That figure doesn’t include those whose jobs are dependent on the operation of the federal government, such as contractors or local businesses.

Here’s what we know right now about how some entities in the St. Louis area are being affected by the government shutdown.

If you have a question or a story about how the funding lapse will impact our community, send us an email .

Attractions

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis are temporarily closed, with National Park Service work largely on hold.

Some areas and attractions around the Arch, including the riverboats and helicopter tours, will remain open because they are operated by Bi-State Development, not the National Parks Service. The grounds around the Arch will also remain accessible for visitors.

Those with reservations or advance tickets impacted by the shutdown can email info@gatewayarch.com or call 1-877-982-1410 for questions about refunds.

The Arch and Old Courthouse also closed during previous government shutdowns in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

Government offices

The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is closed to all non-exempt employees. That includes the NGA West Campus in Soulard. The agency specializes in national security and geospatial data and employs more than 3,000 people locally.

About 15,000 people work at Scott Air Force Base in Mascoutah, including active duty military, civilians, and contractors. The base’s website states that it is not being updated due to the shutdown.

United States Transportation Command staff, including some 900 civilians in the Metro East, are not among those furloughed amid the government shutdown. The combat command headquartered at Scott Air Force Base is funded by what’s called a “working capital fund,” which is designed to insulate it from fiscal year appropriations and allow for flexibility during a military emergency.

Social services

Families enrolled in the Missouri WIC program — which provides supplemental food, nutrition education, and support to low income women and children — will not be immediately impacted by the shutdown. The organization is telling households to continue attending appointments and shopping with their WIC cards until further notice. However, NPR reports that advocates worry that nutrition assistance might feel the squeeze sooner than other entities if the funding lapse is protracted.

The deadline has passed for St. Louisans impacted by the May 16 tornado to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance, and the community help centers have now closed. Residents are encouraged to stay in touch with the organization with any questions about their application status. As of Thursday morning, calls to the local FEMA helpline (1-800-621-3362) are still being answered. The organization does warn on its website that the lapse in federal funding could delay some transactions and response times.

Transportation

The air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents at Lambert St. Louis International Airport are in an essential class of federal employees who are called to do their jobs even during a shutdown — without a paycheck.

Local employee s described financial strains and considered participating in industry-wide “sick-outs” during the 2019 shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

This story has been updated.