Kimmel’s return to late-night TV won’t air in St. Louis or Quincy

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late-night TV talk show is scheduled to return to the air Tuesday night, but not in St. Louis or Quincy.

The Walt Disney Co. announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is back on following a weeklong suspension of the ABC program.

Kimmel's commentary on President Donald Trump's supporters and their response to the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk drew criticism from the head of the Federal Communications Commission, which ultimately led to ABC pulling the show.

Disney announced Kimmel’s return on Monday.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the company said in a statement provided to NPR , citing concerns that "some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."

But the Sinclair Broadcast group has said it will still not run "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday in the markets where it owns the ABC station. That list of about three dozen affiliates includes KDNL, ABC 30 , in St. Louis and KHQA in Quincy.

“We are continuing discussions with ABC as we evaluate the show's potential return," Sinclair posted in a statement.

Sinclair publicly objected to Kimmel’s comments last week and said the suspension was not enough. In a statement , the company demanding an on-air apology from Kimmel and a donation to Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded.

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” Vice Chairman Jason Smith wrote. “We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities. We appreciate FCC Chairman Carr’s remarks today and this incident highlights the critical need for the FCC to take immediate regulatory action to address control held over local broadcasters by the big national networks.”

Sinclair is one of the nation’s largest television ownership groups. Industry experts have speculated that the company’s objection to Kimmel may be tied to a potential purchase of other broadcast companies, which would require approval from the Trump-friendly FCC. The president had applauded the decision to pull Kimmel’s show last week.

KDNL and other Sinclair-owned ABC stations are set to air news programming during the time slot.

The commentary was part of Kimmel’s monologue at the start of the show Sept. 15.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said.

The remarks drew ire from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who seemingly threatened the network to take action during a podcast appearance.

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way," Carr said. "These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."

When Disney initially pulled the show, it described the suspension as indefinite.

Kimmel is married to producer and television writer Molly McNearney, a St. Louis native.